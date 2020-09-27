This is all getting so old.
When things went sideways back in March and schools closed, basketball tournaments were canceled, and I had to let my hair grow long, nobody thought we’d still be sorting it out come September. Well, some people knew and said so, but my personal policy of denial refused to accept that. So here I am, whining about how this is getting so old.
Last week, with the naming of Tropical Storm Wilfred, all of the 21 alphabetic names chosen by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Agency had been used and we began running through the Greek alphabet for storm names. I don’t live within 1,000 miles of having to brace for a hurricane but even I think that the tropical storm season is getting old.
Every day, particularly from about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening, the airwaves of whatever local television station I watch become clogged with political advertising. You probably already know the four guys most responsible for them so I’m not becoming part of the problem here. Suffice to say, since early August, in northern Michigan alone, four politicians have spent millions of dollars trying to keep or obtain jobs that pay a fraction of that but must mean an awful lot to them, by filling the air with their “messages.” That we still have six weeks of this yet to go gives me as little solace as I get from thinking about what a volunteer organization like the Elk Rapids Players Community Theater Group could do with some of that money. I’m just one man with one vote but, and this isn’t anything new, but neither is my feeling that this is getting really old.
I could write another paragraph about the two-week-old Detroit Lion football season but then I risk becoming the very thing I’m talking about.
Pandemic, hurricanes, politics, and even the Lions aside, you know what’s really getting old?
I am.
Well, not getting really old, at least not yet. But the aging process is beginning to get old.
It wasn’t that long ago that I could get on the floor and wrestle with kids for an hour. These days, any time I get down on the floor with little kids, the hour is spent making plans on how I’m going to work my way over to the couch just to get back on my feet in one piece.
Fortunately, it has just getting started with getting old.
I’m still an active person, still living life in a pretty fast gear with a lot of tread still on my tires . “Fast gear” and “tread” being parts of a much more used car than it once was, unfortunately.
Recently, I crossed paths with a teenage kid that had his wrist in a fiberglass cast. I asked what happened and he was happy to share the gory details of a high speed bike accident. The scene he described; him tumbling over handlebars, bare skin meeting asphalt pavement, x-rays revealing breaks, made my own joints ache. I congratulated him on the cool cast and told him to enjoy knowing that he would soon heal and the cast would be gone.
My perception is that this is why old people die; they just stop healing. Kids bend things and break things, but then they quickly heal. In the big picture I’m still young and better keep appreciating that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.