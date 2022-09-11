Twenty-one years ago this morning, maybe the same time you’re reading this, myself and three other men teed off on the Arthur Hills golf course at Boyne Highlands. We were discussing what we had just seen in the clubhouse, which was that a single plane had crashed into the World Trade Center.
We hit our tee shots, hopped into our golf carts and began our rounds, but not before the starter called out something like, “Hey, I just heard it happened again!” I remember thinking something like, “that’s crazy, he must have just seen a replay of the first one.”
As guys on golf courses do, we quickly became involved in our games and the day morphed back into any other day in our lives. We didn’t notice it at the time, but a golf course ranger had kept pretty close tabs on our foursome as we played along that day.
Three hours or so later, our foursome crossed paths with a random dog walker who excitedly informed us of the beans that had spilled all across America that morning. As the person gave ragged details of other planes crashing into other national landmarks, the ranger that had circled us throughout the day rushed up and shooed the well-meaning dog walker away.
“Get away! These guys will hear about all this stuff soon enough.”
And he was right. We hadn’t heard much, but we had heard enough to turn our last few holes into what would most accurately be described as disinterested and distracted golf. As the rest of the day unfolded, the memory of playing a round of golf either faded away toward or boiled down to the courtesy of that random ranger that did his best to squeeze a few hours of enjoyable leisure into this day of unforgettable tragedy.
That Sept. 11 was 21 years ago, which means that everybody under the age of about 25 either has just vague memories of it, has only ever heard the stories or watched the video of the day in 2001. Everyone old enough to remember the day can probably still tell you, with clarity, exactly where they were and what they were doing that day.
Not 9/11-related, but another tragedy that raises those ultra clear “where were you when this happened” memories was the day in 1963 when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. My story is a day in the life of a five year old kindergartner and it always ends by saying that we were told what happened and then helped get our jackets on and given a quick bus ride home. As tragic as the day was, like 9/11, my story will always include that small piece of kindness being offered.
Time flies though and even though it has been over two decades for one and nearly 60 years since the other, it often seems more recent than that.
Not to diminish what did happen those days, nor how our worlds were affected by those events but I tell you what I think about first when I recall 9/11 and the Kennedy assassination will always will be the simple acts of that ranger and our school bus driver — keeping people like me insulated from the madness as much as possible. Of course, it was 1963 and 2001, respectively, and we had the luxury of not having devices in our hands that would have simultaneously informed us and absolutely ruined our day.
The lesson of all this is that in times of tragedy, or even in times of recalling tragedy, remember those that made things better.
