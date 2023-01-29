“Don’t get too excited.”
— Joe Yuchasz
Maybe you’ve never heard that quote and maybe you’ve never heard of the man that uttered it, but I’m telling you that I’m a better person for having heard him say it to me.
My family moved to the town of Elk Rapids in 1987 and quickly found the Elk Rapids Cinema and its friendly proprietor, Joe Yuchasz. Living just a couple of blocks from the place meant that deciding to go to a given movie could be delayed practically until the feature began to roll. Eventually, I also learned that showing up a little earlier than that was way better because it left time to get concessions like popcorn and a soda. Inexpensive snacks that typically came with words of wisdom like my opening quote. As much as I enjoyed the movies, the moments of banter before and after the movie were the real entertainment.
I wouldn’t call it a midlife crisis but somewhere around my 50th birthday I decided to take piano lessons from Joe. The piano was in the “lobby” of the cinema, which meant that every Tuesday afternoon from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Joe and I would share a piano bench in an attempt to teach this old dog a new trick. Random folks stopping in to buy anything from music CD’s to harmonicas, as well as the UPS and Fed/Ex delivery men were entertained by two old guys sitting at the piano; one guy trying to play and one guy trying to teach.
Thirty minutes were never long enough.
I remember one time working on the beginner’s version of Antonin Dvorjak’s “New World Symphony.” You may know that the grown up symphonic version takes nearly an hour to perform while the beginning version that I labored with might last about one minute, depending upon how many restarts I needed. Music aside, the first day we looked at the piece, Joe talked about nothing more than Dvorjak and his musical career for the entire half hour lesson.
And I loved every word of it.
It could have been “chopsticks” or it could have been “hot crossed buns;” there was a story to be told behind the music. A story that, to him, conveyed the essence of the song which was as vital as the thirty minutes a day of practice he expected his students to put in.
Typically, as simple scales performed with a single hand morphed into the more complicated pieces with sharps, flats, and required both hands working together, his advice was always the same; “don’t get too excited.”
Joe was as Elk Rapidian as it gets. He owned the cinema for 50 years, was our village president for more than 20 years, was a Rotarian, and very active in his church. Not many 82-year-olds still get out and go to work every day but that’s what he did until his passing last week. More than all that though, Joe was a connection to a different time and a different way of looking at things.
There’s a popular internet meme of a guy digging into a box of popcorn, usually employed whenever a juicy topic arises or a couple of loudmouths go at it on social media. Elk Rapids, a town that’s gone from blue collar to tourist and retirement has made local headlines the last few years due to odd goings on in our village offices and library. I can hear Joe telling anyone that will listen not to get too excited as each crisis arises. I can also imagine him popping another batch of popcorn.
