I never like it when the category of “monarchs” comes up on “Jeopardy.” I’m not a very big fan of “opera” or “Shakespeare” rounds either, but it’s “monarchs” that really exposes intellectual blind spots for me.
For one thing, they’re everywhere. Historically, every country seems to have had brushes with royalty. Our country’s Declaration of Independence from England and that overbearing King … George, I think? You’d think I would know that without looking it up or by simply recalling the couple of times I’ve watched “Hamilton’’ but I am just not sure. And even if it was King George, which I’m now relatively certain that it was, which King George was it? There were more than one weren’t there?
But back to geography, (which is actually a good “Jeopardy” category for me) and the wide world of places that have their brushes with royalty. Small countries like Monaco have a monarchy and large countries like Canada loosely maintain loyalty to one, which is another thing that causes me to struggle with monarchs. Back in the 1990s, our household hosted an exchange student from Denmark. Only when we took a trip to Copenhagen 15 years later did we recall that they too have a queen. I’m sure that our exchange student must have mentioned it to us during her stay, but among the many things we learned and discussed about each other’s countries, the Danish monarchy must have been so minor of a detail to not even be recalled. And, I now apologize to those of you chastising me this morning for my lack of courtesy to Margrethe II of Denmark.
Books and movies (both solid “Jeopardy” categories for me) provide so much fodder for those looking to learn about monarchs. My feeling though is that the literary world as well as Hollywood have served to outsize the reigns of many kings and queens.
Take Henry VIII. There’s so much to know about that guy but how do you separate the reality from the entertainment? Every Netflix series I’ve seen or book I’ve read seems to have spent so much time embellishing the details about his personal life that I’m always left wondering what else he did during his reign. He had to have accomplished something other than all those marriages, divorces, beheadings, and arguments with the Pope. Even worse, he gets so much attention that we never seem to learn anything about those other seven Kings Henry, which makes my point even further. Henry VIII gets that memory device to help align the outcomes with his six wives — “divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived” — and he even gets a Herman’s Hermits song. What did the others do or get?
I’m sitting here writing this column with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on TV in the background. She has been the only English ruler of my lifetime which may help explain my lack of interest in monarchs, too. Change always sparks interest and by remaining on the throne for so long, for folks like me, may have fostered a lack of interest, and I say that in the least offensive way. I have crossed paths with so many people during my lifetime that knew the intimate details of the royal family’s life and thirsted for even more details. I’m quite sure those people are glued to their televisions this morning just as I ambiently follow mine.
My goal, as always, is to forever be curious. With that in mind, before the next change in the British royal crown I will endeavor to up my monarchs “Jeopardy” category game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.