Do you have a fight song?
How about a battle cry?
Kids are heading back to school in a couple of weeks, sports teams have hit the practice fields and we are now into the general election cycle — could there be a better time to dust off the fight songs and the battle cries?
My grandson surprised me this week by asking me if I wanted to hear his fight song. I was neither paying full attention or being real quick on the uptake so I asked him back, for a fight with who?
I wasn’t kidding.
He assured me that his “fight song” was a song all the kids sang on the bus. And again, in my only half paying-attention daze, I thought, you’re singing and fighting on the school bus?
Eventually the brain engaged and I understood what he was talking about. Hearing him break into “Cheer our Elks to victory, show your ER pride” — the first line of the Elk Rapids’ school fight song — finally got us onto the same wavelength.
Both of my parents were military veterans. Mom was a Marine and Dad was a career Air Force man. Our armed forces all have what could be considered as fight songs but I find it ironic that they call them hymns. The Marine Corps has its iconic and mystic opening line; “From the halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli” while the Air Force begins with the destination in mind; “Off we go, into the wild blue yonder.” Trust me, we sang those songs often enough with my folks, if you’d like to hear all the lyrics, I think I could still deliver. Point is, your local school or university isn’t the only place you’ll find a fight song.
So too, battle cries.
A common pep rally request goes “(your grade here) don’t be shy, stand up and give your battle cry!” Members of that given grade are then obliged to stand and yell in unison; “VICTORY, that’s the (your grade here) battle cry!” At least that’s how I learned it.
Also, battle cries can be culturally fraught — watch an Atlanta Braves or Florida State football game to see what I mean. Or historically cumbersome like “remember the Alamo,” “don’t give up the ship” and “don’t shoot until you see the whites of their eyes.”
And then there’s politics.
Political slogans and battle cries, if not history-related, are at least history-adjacent. Dating to the middle of the 19th century, slogans/battle cries like “54-40 or fight!” and “first in war, first in peace, first in the hearts of his countrymen!” decorated posters, buttons and yard signs from coast to coast.
With the advent of multi-million dollar political campaigns you’d think that the best of the political slogans would have come to us during the 20th and 21st centuries. Sadly though, and I say this in the least political ways possible, one word focus group-driven slogans are the norm and one particular four-word slogan has become the place where slogans and battle cries go to compost.
So, across the state boys and girls convene on practice fields to begin another exciting year of school aged sports. I remind all student athletes to work hard, play hard and make millions of fight-song-worthy memories. And to my young fight-song singing grandson and all those other competitors, I tip my hat. You could have worse pursuits than finding both a worthwhile thing to fight over and a song to sing while doing it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.