When I first became a father, I knew nothing about how to do that very important job. In fact, our first child had the lousy luck of having two parents that were figuring things out about as fast as he was growing up.
Children No. 2 and No. 3 benefited a little bit from the experience we gained from raising their older sibling, but they too grew up with relative newcomers to the Parental Industrial Complex.
Not to put too fine a point on it, but every step along the way could have been prefaced with “you’ve never been this old yet, but I guess we will do ...” which is still true today as our kids race through their 30s; ages nearly 10 years older than I was when they were born. Having said that though, without a doubt, I’m a better parent today than I was when I first took the job.
Some might say what we are doing now, vis-à-vis our offspring, is more like “adulting.” To that I say, the dynamic that infers upon us the titles of “Dad” and “Mom” have not changed — ergo the term “parenting” still applies.
Much of what makes modern-day parenting easier is that we are all, kids and parents alike, older now. For the first 15 years or more, conversations were one way — from the top downward. We said it, they heard it, and we were fortunate to have kids that listened the majority of the time. Not always, of course, but the back talk was minimal. Since their teenage years, the conversations have been two way.
To no one’s surprise then, conversations have been way more enjoyable and more productive. Oftentimes, the two-way communication originates from the kids and those are really the satisfying ones.
The reason I bring all this up is that I overheard or read a couple of things recently pertaining to kids who are on their own at 18 and kids who grow up too fast and are gone too soon.
I totally understand that for many kids, 18 is it. Their folks tell them to “hit the road and you’re on your own.” Worse yet, are the kids who yearn for 18 so that they can split from any sort of dysfunctional family.
As for those that worry about their cute, cuddly, lovable babies growing up too soon and becoming someone else, I get that, too. Every time an old photo of our kids taken when they were littler turns up, it takes me back to a time that I, too, felt that way. Little kids are cute and pliable and who wouldn’t want them to stay that way just a little longer? Just remember that adulthood, barring tragedy, is far longer than childhood. Long enough for many that they get to turn the tables and provide guidance for their mom and/or dad. That, to me, is when parenting and adulting cross paths.
For now though, I’m a lucky man and I’m digging it. Modern life includes the ability to communicate instantly as well as constantly. Our kids all live nearby so when we need or want to, we can visit them face to face, too.
I will mention one condition that has remained unresolved and that is when any of them come over to our house. Our fridge is their fridge and they know it — the pantry closet where we keep the snack stuff, too. (I’m free to check the contents of their fridges and pantries, but we both know my stuff is better.)
Fridge or family, the doors are open and parenting just gets better.
