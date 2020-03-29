Two things in my world are certain.
One, things will constantly be changing. In my 60-plus years, every day has come with good news and bad news and I’ve had the pleasure of dealing with it.
Two, writers need deadlines. Mine comes six days before my work gets published and in the context of a changing world, that’s often an eternity.
The Record-Eagle has supplied me with deadlines for the coming year so no deadline has ever appeared as a surprise. In fact, in the years that my work has appeared here, it’s become a pleasant routine; read a column one weekend, write a column the next. I’m always culling my world for writing ideas and that’s the case either week.
Not being a journalist in the “reporter” sense, I fashion myself as more of an observer of things. Live through something, experience something, learn about something … and then distill it down to something interesting to share in print. In my world, time sensitivity is rarely an issue since I’m typically just reflecting. Unlike the professionals that generate stories in real time, my stuff has a chance to percolate in my head then get written and edited over a couple of days. Factor in my six days prior to publication deadline and you see my dilemma as it pertains to writing about our world’s current crisis.
For instance, my last column was submitted on March 9 for a March 15 publication. Between submission and publication of that piece some crazy things happened, and happened to me personally that I would have written about. Given the rapidly changing landscape we walk across today, I can already tell that this week will be similar.
If it sounds like I’m lobbying the features editor for a little deadline slack here then I hope she’s not buying it.
As I champ at the bit to vent my spleen about a variety of facets of the prosecuting of this battle with the coronavirus, I get a feeling that waiting a while might be my best friend.
The coming days, weeks, months and years will be stretched and strung like a new pair of spandex leggings. Some parts of our world might not be stretched much at all. Other parts of society will be stretched and then return to their original shape. Yet other places in our world will be stretched beyond being able to return anything close to how they looked last week.
That’s my thing.
I’ll pay attention to as much of that stretching as I can. Since schools were shuttered, I’ve written a daily paragraph or two about what I’ve picked up. Phrases like “abundance of caution” and “social distancing” are in there right next to my impression that it was the cancellation of hugely profitable high school, college and professional sports that eventually spurred our federal government into “action”.
Ironically, during the course of a day spent in a local middle school, a student asked me who my favorite president had been. It was actually a fun exercise as I rattled off my recollections of the dozen or so presidents that have led our country during my life. Reliving it made me realize that in the time I’ve lived in this country, we’ve endured assassinations of our leaders, long lasting wars, great civil unrest, tremendous financial downturns and upswings and grown to be a little better with every one of them. In fact, I concluded my little one-man history show with that exact thought.
Remember though, this was only Tuesday and none of us had any idea what would be happening come Thursday night. Whatever does happen though, I’ll think about it before I get to write about it.
And that’s another certainty.
