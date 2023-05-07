Signs of spring come at their own pace — rising temperatures, melting snow, greening grass, chirping birds and such.
But the one sign of spring that I await the most is what I call the “candling” of pine trees; that stretch of Spring where the pine trees get busy growing.
My writing spot this week is our sunroom and just outside of its windows we have a variety of pine trees, each with their own agenda as it pertains to showing new growth.
My favorites are the tamaracks; they’re the trees that lose their needles each fall. Standing there dormant through the winter, you’d almost think that they’ve died, but like their deciduous friends, as the days grow longer and warmer, little buds on spindly limbs sprout forth small bunches of needles. Needles once full grown that are as soft as anything else that calls our yard home.
We’ve got a stand of blue spruce trees that we’ve employed to shelter our fire pit. The thing that I like about them is that their new growth is what gives them their name. We also have a black spruce and a couple of white spruce trees. Their growth, while neither white or black, is still beautiful. Shout out to the white pines, red pines and balsam firs, too. Their new growth is every bit as fun to observe.
Finally, some ornamental trees: a few mugo pines and a couple of bird nest spruce occupy and accent various corners of a couple different garden beds in our little setting.
Now before you think I’ve gone the ways of Nikki Rothwell from MSU’s Horticulture Research Center or Jeanine Rubert from Pine Hill Nursery on you, I bring this thing back to square one. That is, back to the concept of observable new growth and why I get a kick out of it.
Throughout the world change is constant, but most of it happens in ways either too small, too subtle, or too slow to notice or measure. Natural or societal change happens irregularly at best, and changes in one segment impact changes in other segments. Observing it, while doable, cannot be done from a table while sipping coffee.
I CAN do that with these trees.
I can even look at this year’s growth and compare it to last year’s and even prior years to that. Such is the growth progression of pine trees. And while it doesn’t necessarily happen instantly, it does happen more or less over a few weeks time. They’ll grow all season long but the majority of their annual expansion will have been seen during the spring. Next year, I’ll be able to do the same thing.
Trees are one, but the list of things you can measure and keep track of can be relatively short. Kids are also on that list. How many families sport some sort of pencil poked piece of door trim growth chart somewhere in the house?
Like the television painter/philosopher Bob Ross, I drop in the observation of my own “happy little trees” as an accent to the bigger picture. Because, it’s in measuring and keeping track of growth where I get the most pleasure.
With all the turmoil and tumult in the world to discuss, I’m sure readers might be scratching their heads and swirling their coffee as they realize I’ve taken the time to talk about growth in such esoteric terms. I’m sorry, but for me, getting to combine growth-filled writing exercises with a cup of coffee on a quiet northern Michigan morning is just another great sign of spring.
