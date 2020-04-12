A trip to the grocery store when I was young meant walking slowly through the aisles of a couple of small grocery stores out in Empire, neither of which still exist.
What does exist are two memories:
The first being that both stores delivered a shoppers groceries right to their car. The unwritten rule of delivering one’s own grocery cart to a designated corral hadn’t been established yet.
The other memory was that of watching my mom, as she browsed either of these markets, lighting up one or finishing another cigarette and then crushing it out on the market’s floor.
Rules have been written governing that action, even though the idea of it happening today would cause some to question me that this ever used to happen.
Well, it did.
A lifelong northern Michigander, I’ve always lived where rules, both unwritten and written are usually followed.
Like saying “hello” to strangers, picking up dog poop and not yelling into our cell phones — you can count on us to behave ourselves within reason.
Are there exceptions? Of course. But like I said, I’d like to think you can count on most of us to be reasonable folks.
That same mother of mine didn’t understand the restaurant concept of tipping. If a dinner cost $10 bucks then that’s what she probably paid. As the concept of tipping servers became reality, her idea of a good tip was, at first, a couple of bucks. In her later years when Marcy or I often picked up the bill, she’d generously offer to handle the tip as she fumbled for her crispest $5 bill. Of course, as former service industry employees we would secretly augment it, but tipping was an unwritten rule that came to pass and we now do it without hesitation.
Northern Michigan people do that. We also arrive five minutes early, we pick our battles, and we know that giving a half gallon of ice cream a few minutes to soften up makes it taste so much better. Another unwritten rule that northern Michiganders don’t get enough credit for following is the fine art of merging.
Heading down any of our state’s major thoroughfares, particularly in the spring, summer or fall, a sign will appear foretelling of construction ahead in 2 miles. Also in that message is that one of the available lanes will be eliminated as part of the construction.
The smart move, the move that will allow traffic to continue at a decent pace and not come to a snail’s pace as non-mergers impose their ignorance on the situations, is to merge now or at the soonest, safest moment. My contention is that it is a northern Michigan tradition to do just that; merge quickly.
Again, it’s an unwritten rule, but it’s just the smart, polite, and proper thing to do and not everyone does it as well as we do.
I’m not saying we’re all a bunch of rule following, lily-livered pushovers — far from it. I’m saying that, with some outliers, of course, we’re a crowd that understands that while there are many ways to do things, we most often choose the best one. The way that works best for us all, not just the one that serves me best.
So, it came as no surprise that when a variety of state governors began telling their states citizens to shelter in place, it was generally discovered that Michigan’s residents were doing the best job. As this whole coronavirus situation unfolds, we all know that societal changes are coming with it. We also know that as rules, both written and unwritten come with those changes, it will be us that figures out the best ways to operate under them.
