Do you have a favorite pair of shoes? The kind of shoes that may have lost their shine and look beat up, have a grease stain or two, maybe a hole about the same size and in the same place as your big toe, but they fit just right?
The months or maybe years of wear has molded those tired old shoes to a point where they hug your feet perfectly and feel as much like bedroom slippers as they do shoes.
There’s a word for the satisfying feeling you feel toward that very unsatisfying looking pair of shoes.
Playing golf is one of my favorite pastimes.
I’d like to say that every round is played under par and every scorecard shows plenty of penciled-in threes and fours but we know that’s not the case. What we do know is that throughout a northern Michigan summer when the air is fresh, the sun is bright and the grass is green, few places rival the golf course for a few hours of beauty and enjoyment.
That mix of imperfect skill in a perfect environment; there’s a word for it.
Most every morning, I rise first in our house and brew a pot of coffee. Once brewed, that coffee is enjoyed as I peruse the newspaper and watch our backyard come to life. Looking westward out my window with daybreak happening over my shoulder, sunlight spills across the countryside, trickles through the trees and eventually engulfs the entire outdoor morning.
Thanks to my master-gardener wife, we have a fine array of perennial plants with names like veronica, penstemon, and bee balm. We also have a fine display of decorative grasses like zebra, feather reed and silver feather. I tell you that not to boast but to assure the gardener that I have paid attention over the years. To be honest, there are far more plants that I cannot identify than the ones I can, but that is alright because it’s not as if anyone ever asks me to identify them.
But each morning, as the coffee wakes me and daylight wakes the yard, Marcy, too, makes her appearance to join the tableau.
Where I have sat admiring her plant placement and enjoyed its daily coming to life, Marcy — in typical “she is her own harshest critic” fashion — will glance at the same setting and notice the plants that are struggling, the weeds that need pulling and, in general, anything else that needs improvement.
In other words, what I have seen as perfect does have a few shortcomings and, as with the shoes and the golf course, there is a word for that.
In Japanese culture, “wabi-sabi” is used to describe something that is perfect by virtue of its imperfection.
The shoes that look sad but make feet happy, the golf course that acquiesces to the golfer with the suspect skills by providing the perfect recreational setting and the backyard that looks perfect in spite of its perceived flaws all are examples wabi-sabi.
Our lives are filled with other examples and I encourage everyone to scour theirs in search of and appreciation for them. If for no other reason than to remind ourselves how quick we are to discount anything at the first sign of a flaw as well as to knock that talk off.
Society has always seemed happiest when it is finding the nits to pick at.
In reality, it is the flaw that illustrates the perfection.
