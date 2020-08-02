My brother-in-law had a taste for carrot cake.
He’d found a local restaurant that had a great one so we all piled into a car on a Saturday evening and went out for dinner. Sadly for us, and any other diner lusting for moist goodness and cream cheese frosting sweetness that evening, the little eatery in Lake Ann was sold out of carrot cake.
“We get it on Tuesday and it’s usually gone by Friday,” said our server.
“So what have we learned?” asked my brother-in-law.
Seeing the server’s look of uncertainty, he answered his own question.
“We’ve learned that there is a demand for carrot cake.”
So, as July becomes August and this strange year 2020 slogs on, I ask the reading audience of the Record-Eagle the same question: “What have we learned?”
Before you answer that question, here’s another anecdote.
The people that live across the street from me typically only reside there in the summer months. They’ve owned their home longer than we’ve lived in our house but even after 10 years, just a nodding and waving relationship is all we share. Three weeks ago, a small motor home was parked in the street between our houses and I hardly gave it a second thought.
Two-plus weeks later, having never been moved but used as temporary lodging, I had given it a few thoughts.
Before talking to the neighbors about it, a call to the local township office happened. In brief, I was informed that if the RV had been sitting, without plates, anywhere off of the road on their property it would have been a township issue. Since it was plated but parked on the street, the next phone call, should we choose to make it, would be to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff.
I tell you now that the chances that the RV was a large piece of carrot cake disguised by fondant to look like an RV were more likely than me calling the cops over this thing.
So again, and this time it’s an internal inquiry, “what have I learned”?
In the big picture I continue to remind myself that when this pandemic began to unfold in America, the initial reaction of the common man was to hoard toilet paper. Over four months later it remains a powerful “learning about your neighbors moment” to me.
In the smaller, personal picture, I’ve learned that there’s room for improvement in “neighboring skills.” Taking a few minutes to introduce myself and getting to know my neighbor a little bit could some other day prevent irritations like the RV overstay. That, like the topping for a craved dessert, would be icing on the cake.
In the spirit of learning, growth, and making through this year I offer a couple of quotes by one of my favorite authors, Ernest Hemingway.
The first: “Now is not the time to lament what we cannot do, it is the time to do all that we possibly can.”
The second: “There is nothing noble in being better than your fellow man. Nobility is found in being better than your former self.”
In other words, when things get weird, don’t be weird.
In yet other words, look inward as often as outward.
Perhaps I can’t be better than Hemingway, but every column can strive to be better than previous submissions.
In still other words, when life deals us difficulties, being a good neighbor can’t ever be a bad thing.
Piece of cake, right?
