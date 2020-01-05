If I learned anything last year, it was to not believe anything I read.
At least, don’t believe it without thinking about it for a minute.
Everywhere I look, it seems like my critical thinking skills are put to the test.
Consider the famous explorer Christopher Columbus. As it was taught in school to me in the 1960s and ‘70s, he and a number of other world explorers were the rock stars of 500 years ago. Since my graduation from school though, the conventional wisdom associated with many of those explorers is more along the lines that they were “discovering” nothing. Rather, they were spreading disease and enforcing their wills upon people’s already established.
Point is, for hundreds of years, they were celebrated and then the narrative changed. Perhaps in another 50 years we will interpret it another way?
How about something a little more recent like that turn of the century hot topic “Y2K?
Do you recall the Y2K problem?
When the modern computer was invented there was some nebulous internal computer glitch, a glitch that nobody ever did fully describe to me. Anyway, when these computers were to flip from 1999 to 2000, some programming feature was set to disrupt whatever it was that any particular computer was designed to do. For two years, beginning in 1998, we all were subject to being “Y2K Compliant.”
We operated a small office with half a dozen employees but since we were in the world of finance, every lender, from the federal government to the smallest bank or credit union insisted upon seeing our Y2K plan.
Plans were in place, at the expense of us all.
As I recall being skeptical and even critical of the whole thing, the times didn’t allow for it. You complied, you spent thousands of dollars doing it and on January 1st, 2000, you shrugged it all off as the boondoggle that many of us suspected it was all along but dared not speak up.
Was this Y2K event either the world’s most comprehensively solved problem or was it all a joke? Perhaps a post mortem of some sort was conducted but as far as I know everyone just agreed to laugh it off and look forward to the next “end of the world” event.
Someday, perhaps we’ll bring ourselves to face reality and dig into Y2K because maybe it was a problem that required worldwide cooperation that we can build upon.
For now though, I’m quite sure that it was a joke, but time will tell. Who knows, maybe in the year 2995, those folks will be facing their own turn of the millennium crisis and look back at us for guidance. Only then will mankind interpret it into something completely different than what we experienced.
So here we are with our vision set on 2020. If you believe the “click bait” that various social media platforms provide, then you aware of various unbelievable events that are pitched to rival the discoveries of Columbus and the doom of Y2K.
The discovery of the “new world” took place 500 years ago at about the time that the printing press was created. The Y2K event took place just prior to the advent of Facebook and the social media explosion. For so long, information was spreading at a much slower rate and we could digest it in smaller bites but that is no longer the case. Mark Twain’s adage that a lie can get halfway around the world before the truth gets its pants on just gets more and more true.
And that make critical thinking in the modern era even more crucial.
