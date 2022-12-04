‘It’s the time of year when the sun shines low:
dog hair and dust on the table and flo’”
I don’t write much poetry, but I take credit for writing that couplet. The back story is that living here; precisely half way between the North Pole and the equator, I’m reminded of it once a year.
Thanksgiving Day and the two days after were as beautiful as late November days get. Temperatures in the low 50s, abundant sunshine, and you’d have never known that a week earlier we were being slammed with weather of a totally different kind.
But the thing about late November days is that, no matter the weather, you aren’t going to see it for very long. It’s barely light out by 8 a.m. and moving toward darkness by 5 p.m. So if the weather is decent, you’d better get a move on to enjoy it, good or bad.
A funny thing about the way I write these columns is that entire topics often change in the process. For instance, this column actually began last summer and was centered around parking cars. One aspect of parking a car, particularly for lengths of time, is what to do about sun and shade. Do you park in a shady spot from the get-go, or do you predict where the shady spots will be later in the day? One strategy offers keeping a car cooler, longer but risks wasting that effort if you don’t return to the car soon enough and it’s out in the hot sun when you get it. The other strategy works only if you both predict correctly and are gone long enough for both the sun to have moved and the car to have cooled.
That’s how the column began, but here is where it ended up.
Thanks to putting the thought aside last summer, it ended not in a parking lot, but in the small “sunroom” of our house where I write most of my columns — a room that lives up to its name on the right days. Lots of times I start columns and then set them aside to hopefully age into something more complete and interesting. This one is just a great example of when a decent idea found a better place to fit. When the combination of sunshine and shade was visited just as lengthening shadows and a shortening year joined the chat, I knew what direction this would now take.
Lengthening shadows in a shortening year, it is.
My sunroom writing laboratory faces west, which means that the rising sun spills across my field of vision as I look out upon our backyard and beyond. It really is a beautiful vista and under the influence of a cup of coffee and a still, quiet house, I could sit here all day.
And if I did sit there all day, the setting sun would eventually make its poetic presence known. The setting sun, as intense as it was low, was the muse to which my opening poem owes its existence.
Still a month from the shortest days of the year, it’s only going to get shadier from here. but a sunny late November day or early December day is golden. The solstice isn’t for a couple of weeks, which means you’ll be reading from me once more before the days swing into the other direction.
Unlike knowing that the hours of daylight will change, I’ll never know what will influence my next column topic. One poetic thing I can always be sure of though; dog hair and dust on the table and flo’.
