I forget, did March come in like a lion and go out like a lamb?
Vice versa, maybe?
I only ask because I like to keep my books balanced and nothing comes with more debt attached to itself than the weather. How many times have you heard somebody remark during a particularly nice stretch of winter weather something like, “we’re gonna pay for this next summer?”
I call it debt. Some call it payback, or getting even. The kids call it karma and the old folks call it comeuppance. No matter the terminology, we owe a lot of … whatever you call it, for what it’s done for us writers. Love stories like boy meets girl and boy loses girl story lines get all the headlines but I’d wager that as many books and stories have been written about debts being repaid, debts being avenged, debts being hidden or accumulated, as anything related to love.
Just mentioning one of two characters; Faust and Scrooge, are all anyone needs to hear to make them know what debt-related story is about to be told. It’s either going to be a version of selling one soul into some type of repayment plan with the devil (Faust) or a story about someone who spent a life screwing the little guy into the debt house but realizing late in life that that wasn’t so nice (Scrooge).
One of my favorite debt-related phrases is the often childish and teehee causing “tit for tat.” Modern politics more than anything else evokes this debt payment plan. Tit for tat happens when the party in power passes a certain package of legislation or appoints a certain type of person to the courts only to see those decisions matched as soon as the other party gets control of things. It’s not uncommon to look at historical rhetoric to see practically word-for-word terminology used by opposite sides of issues, depending on who is in charge.
When I was a closing agent in my prior career, I often explained promissory notes and mortgages to new homeowners during the signing part of the closing process. Notes are typically only a page or two long while the mortgages often can be between six and 16 pages. My explanation included the advice that, so long as proper payments were made on time, the single-paged note was the important document to read. If payments were missed or short of funds, then the mortgage, with its explanations of foreclosure and recapture procedures, should be re-read. (Rob being Rob, I would often add that financial documents have never been drafted by writers like Christopher Marlowe or Charles Dickens, so don’t expect reading financial documents to be all that interesting.)
And perhaps that’s part of today’s problems.
Hardly a day goes by without books being talked about. The current pattern of banning certain books because of uncomfortable subject matter bothers me most and is what sparked this column.
With so many current event items about debt and so many people absolutely consumed with getting their karmic vengeance, repayment and, yes, tit and/or tat, the idea of learning from history and literature has nearly been lost. The fact that you are consuming this column by reading it in a newspaper effectively makes you a member of a choir I’m preaching to. That said though, if only those so consumed with debt simply took the time to read about the outcomes of the great books I’ve borrowed from herein, perhaps there would be fewer Mephistopheles among us and maybe a few more Bob Cratchits.
