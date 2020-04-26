In the throes of so many things that my brothers, my dad, and I worked together on when I was a kid, that phrase usually became part of the project. Stacking some wood, digging a hole, cleaning out a garage or anything that might require the least bit of organization required it. Dad was a career military man and my guess is that’s where he began using the phrase.
Generally, he would lead and we would follow but every now and then whatever we were working on was one of us boys’ idea. In those cases, it was incumbent upon someone other than Dad to lead … on a short leash. For at the first sign of indecision you’d hear those familiar 10 words.
Depending upon how things were going, they may have been preceded or followed with a mild expletive. In other circumstances you might even hear one of Oscar Ford’s leadership corollaries like “the highways are covered with squirrels that couldn’t make a decision.” I say they were “his” because that’s where I heard them first; who knows when and where they actually originated?
In high school, 30 years after the fact, our social studies class discussed the dropping of the atomic bomb on Japan. Blessed with a teacher that encouraged us to consider a number of angles to the issue — not just the matters of placing blame or assigning credit — we spent a great deal of time on it, as I recall. We also discussed this at home with parents that had lived through World War II and the ensuing Cold War facedowns involving world powers, nuclear weapons and tests of leadership. Outcomes to decisions that were made could and would be debated, but what was beyond debate, to them, was that men named Truman and Kennedy did what they were supposed to do; they led.
I tell you these two things because we are smack dab in the middle of something that requires nearly equal parts of leading, following, and getting out of one another’s way.
Those in leadership positions know that decisions must be made. Knowing that, they too must realize that debate and analysis of those decisions can and should take place for years to come. I can only picture high schoolers in the year 2050 looking back and wondering what they might have done. Also, I hope that what we are doing today is as singular as was the use of the atomic bomb.
Those of us in “following” positions have plenty of time to do just that. I watched a Saturday morning news program that featured a report that included aerial photography showing a nearly deserted New York City. My wife was disturbed but my own comment reflected that the citizenry of New York was simply complying with their leadership’s decisions. I’m just optimistic that way.
Finally to both our leaders and to their followers, let’s continue to get out of one another’s way. Continue to inform ourselves, prepare ourselves and conduct ourselves responsibly. If I have to remind everyone to wash their hands, keep their distance and wear proper protection as often as I have to remind them to verify their informational sources, then that’s exactly what I’ll continue to do.
So yes, depending upon what your role is in this whole mess, “lead, follow, or get out of the way.”
Literally and figuratively.
