In the winter of 1965, a local second-grader was put into the small hospital in Frankfort for two weeks. His older brother, his mother and he were all sick and the doctor’s diagnosis was to get those kids out of the house so their mom could get some rest.
In today’s world that might seem odd, but the family was that of a military man, the base doctor admitted his patients to Paul Oliver hospital, and that was all the young boys needed to ever know.
In the end though, Robbie and Tommy Ford got to watch the Frankfort car ferries come and go for 14 days as their mom recovered in peace and quiet at home.
They also got to watch a great deal of television including a daily game show called “Jeopardy!”
In terms of life-defining moments, getting exposed to a television show far outpaced getting exposed to whatever bug it was that put them into the hospital in the first place. From that moment forward, the youngest Ford kid would be a “Jeopardy!” nut.
Fast forward 55 years and that is still the case.
And, not just the watching of the show. Since the early 1980s, I’ve written dozens of my own “Jeopardy!”-style games using poster boards, permanent markers, sticky notes and curiosity. The paper and pens being very tangible and the curiosity being so very intangible.
Every of these games has had a theme; a particular person celebrating a birthday, or an event like Christmas, Valentine’s Day or Independence Day. Beyond using the original person or event as a starting point, the clues could have any number of tangential relations. The strangest theme being a Christmas game written for a local civil engineering firm as the payoff of a charity auction of one of my games.
These games, while being nowhere near as professionally produced as what readers have seen on television, haven’t been that bad, but that’s just their host talking.
Speaking of “host”...
The venerable Art Fleming was the host that introduced the childhood version of “Jeopardy!” to me, but of course, Alex Trebek is the name synonymous with it today. With Trebek’s passing, the naming of his successor to the podium is now on every viewer’s mind.
But don’t look at me.
Yes, it has been a lifelong passion of mine and yes, I have written and hosted scores of games. And yes, if the producers of “Jeopardy!” lost their collective ways and offered a package to pull me away from this writing gig, I would do it.
But I shouldn’t.
Readers may recall a story I relayed a couple of years ago that involved my taking a seasonal job as Santa Claus for the Logan’s Landing shopping center several yules ago. It was a cautionary first-person tale of taking a job that had been held by a prior legend. In this instance, I replaced a man whose status had become Trebekian as far as shopping center Santa’s were concerned. The resulting scar tissue caused by the visiting public’s disappointment in seeing me and not him, I carry to this day. Anyone that has ever been hired to fill a position held by someone like that knows precisely what I mean.
So as much a part of me as the game of “Jeopardy!” is and will continue to be, I imagine spending a couple weeks in a hospital would be better than trying to succeed Alex Trebek.
