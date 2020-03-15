The plan was to publish books.
I’d been writing columns for a few local papers for over a decade and, as every writer will tell you, I thought I had a few books in me too. In my case the books were going to be children’s books and that’s what our first one was.
A step back here to explain the “our” part.
There had been an idea bouncing around in my head for a kids book that involved a young hawk that realized he didn’t have the eyes of a hawk. To make it work, I needed an artist and if you know my brother Tom, then you know what I was hoping. Tom Ford is a foremost expert in birds of prey, all things outdoors, and his way around an artist’s easel. Gradually, I talked him into producing the artwork for the story. In 2016, we launched Ford Brothers Books with a colorful book titled “A Hawks Tale; Herschel Takes Flight and it was by our account successful. The original order of 1,000 books, over the course of two years, “flew” off area book store shelves.
Before the image of best-selling authors sipping cocktails on tropical islands enters your head, allow me to explain the economics of small-time book publishing.
That first order of books cost us a little more than $7 bucks a book due to the quality of the artwork inside and on the hardcovers. It was priced to sell at just under $17 retail and most bookstores paid me about $10 a copy wholesale. The few books I sold myself earned $10 in profit but most books yielded $3 in round numbers. Subtract out delivery fees and put the rest back in the bank to replace the initial investment.
We figured that subsequent printings of “Herschel” would be done at a reduced cost with all the infrastructure put into place on the initial print run, but that’s not the case.
When I talked with our publisher about getting more books to sell, the response was that because of paper price increases, the price per book had risen to more than what we had been wholesaling the books for. Without significantly changing the quality and construction of the book, it was not a business model worth considering.
It became evident quickly that ours was a passion project and that’s alright. Last week I closed the Ford Brothers bank account and with the filing of my 2019 taxes, the storied history of a one book LLC will have been told. Like plenty of other creative sorts though, Tom has other pictures to paint and I’ve got other things to write. The bingo cage filled with ideas will continue to spin and ideas will continue to be plucked from it.
Copies of “Herschel” might still be for sale in a handful of stores between Frankfort and Northport in case you would like to see what we were passionate about. To those that purchased copies of our book, I hope that you have enjoyed reading it.
Getting rich off a children’s book was so far beyond our expectations that neither of us ever gave it much consideration. Having said that, every time I hear of a book being made into a movie or becoming a worldwide phenomenon I tilt my head and wonder, if only, for a moment.
The plan was to publish books, but “Herschel” appears to be the only Ford brothers book, so those of you with copies, hang onto them … you just never know.
