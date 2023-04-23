Regular readers may recall my adventures in dentistry from late last year as I bemoaned the loss of tooth No. 30 (my favorite tooth) and the trials that come from having to adjust one’s habits vis a vis newly missing teeth.
To bring new readers up to speed … well, I guess that first paragraph pretty well explains it, but briefly, I had 32 teeth, one was pulled and now I’m in the tooth replacement portal; step two of which is having an implant installed in my mouth to which the new crown will affix.
But it’s so much more than that, really.
Of course there’s been a chewing adjustment. The left side of my mouth, like a professional bowler, tennis player or jai alai player, has gotten much more exercise than the side that’s been missing the tooth.
Bigger than that was the price adjustment. Much like everything else in the world, replacement teeth cost more than you expect. Oral surgeons and their colleagues are highly trained and price their services accordingly. My surgeon, Dr. Dee, and staff skillfully operate a miniature “garage” full of small power tools, wrenches and ratchets. Half the fun of getting the implant was the tutorials they offered me as each was employed. (Don’t bother asking what the other “half of the fun” was because I may have oversold the good time I had.)
And, I’m not sure where titanium comes from or what the price of mining and making it into dental implants is either. I’m stuck on relating it to another modern invention because it feels, cost-wise, like I’ve got a catalytic converter in my mouth. That is, they look simple, they’re necessary, and I know they’re made with precious metals. How long before potential thieves turn their metal thirsty meathooks in my direction is the new concern.
And while I’m talking about the doctor, in the course of post installation advice, he took me back to my youth. He listed off a number of crunchy foods to avoid like popcorn and granola bars. He then listed a few of his favorite teeth totalling culprits like chewing ice, bone fragments in sausage, random pits in maraschino cherries, fragments of pits left in olives, and … metal shot from small game. Having grown up as the son of an avid rabbit and squirrel hunter I fondly recalled the many evening “chicken of the tree” dinners that included a small bowl for which we used to deposit pellets like so many hungry forensic medical examiners. As far as I recall, we ate lots of game but luckily none of us lost or chipped any teeth.
So now again I wait. Providing my body accepts the implant as its own, I wait four more months for an event called a ‘torque test” which, I assume, will be just what it sounds like; another opportunity to use a small specialized tool to make sure my implant can hold a new crown.
Which is the end goal, right?
I’m not going to lie, the cost of removing an old tooth and replacing it with modern materials using modern methods is expensive. After talking through the options with the professionals though, installing something that should last me the rest of my life was the only good one.
Thirty-one other teeth are eagerly awaiting the new No. 30 to pick up the chewing slack. I joke that the old one had been my “favorite tooth” and its absence has certainly been felt. Hopefully, the new tooth will be accepted and we won’t have any of those Bewitchlike “new crown/old crown” comparisons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.