As if one more person needed to remind you to do it if you already haven’t, I’m reminding you to get out and vote one Tuesday.
Wrapped within that sentence, I hope you feel my nuances of frustration and exhaustion written between the lines.
Exhaustion — because that’s what election cycles do best. Nothing new there because they’ve always taken us to the brink that way. One more attack ad, one more poll, one more prediction, one more baseless claim of any sort and the one last ounce of tolerance that I have for this whole experiment in democracy will circle the drain and disappear.
Or so it often seems. Like watching the Detroit Lions lay waste to another season, I’ll find myself caring about them again next year.
But before we move on, I’ve got a couple of itches to scratch.
First, what’s so special about the race for the 103rd District?
As if no other seat in the Michigan House If Representatives matters, money has been spent like water and air time has been consumed like Halloween candy for this one. I get that it contains the largest city in northern Michigan, but I also get that there are perhaps a half dozen other districts within the Record-Eagle’s coverage area. Presumably, the folks that represent those districts’ votes count just as much as the 103rd. In fact, there are 110 districts statewide; and it’s one vote per district.
In the district that represents me, the 104th, the candidates have been practically anonymous beyond a scatter shot representation of roadside littering signage. If that’s all they’re going to do, how are we voters in the 104th, not to mention the other districts outside of the 103rd, supposed to figure out which candidates are either “too extreme” or “too radical” for the job?
Spending is another itch I’ve got to scratch.
For months watching TV or listening to the radio has meant being hit with political advertising. Having owned a small business I’m fully aware of the costs of this stuff and it’s not cheap.
That so much of it is purchased for a job that pays slightly north of $71,000, the math doesn’t work. Neither 103rd District candidate, out of their own pockets, can afford this. (Thank me for not making more jokes about politicians taking money from their own pockets.) Point is, campaign funds of the magnitude necessary to run these campaigns often equates to becoming beholden to one’s donors. And I might be wrong about the characters of the two candidates, but appearances, and party line voting, tell me I’m not.
Political candidates having sold their souls to the highest bidder is not anything new. For most of my adult life, running for state or federal office has practically made it mandatory and that doesn’t make it any easier for me to accept. Worse, I haven’t got a clue what to offer as an alternative.
Knowing each of the candidates just a little bit, I know they wouldn’t say the vicious things they include in their advertising to each other’s face and that cheapens the supposed tenets of politics; respectful and thoughtful exchange of ideas. It sounds cheesy, but that’s a lot better than these money-wasting salvos of attack ads.
Once upon a time, the achievement of being a state or federal elected official brought with it measures of respect. The modern world has created an arena where the outspoken gets attention, the sensible gets sent home, and self respect seems to be an afterthought.
It’s exhausting, it’s frustrating, but again, get out and vote.
