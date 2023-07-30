Albert Einstein, one of the world’s all time smartest people, once wrote that compound interest was the eighth wonder of the world; he who understands it, earns it and he that doesn’t understand it, pays it.
In Einstein’s eyes, compound interest was one of the most powerful things in the universe. I’m no Einstein, but it doesn’t sound like Albert had a family calendar. Or, at least, he never publicly paid homage to the cosmically phenomenal powers that the family calendar can wield.
When I had a day job, owning and operating a small local title insurance agency, our handwritten, never written in ink, Closing Calendar was sacred. Even a little office like ours lived and breathed via what was scheduled on that calendar. Oddly though, as committed as I was to the office version, I rarely consulted any home-based calendars, leaving that organizational tool to my wife. I rationalized that the office was my bailiwick and the home was hers.
I am not sure how, but despite my lack of participation she made it, and in the process our family, work.
These days, with a home-based lifestyle, I’m much more tuned into the machinations of that powerful little calendar sitting on our kitchen table. (This year’s version came courtesy of the Disabled American Veterans).
If your calendar isn’t a paper one, I’m not surprised.
A quick survey of family, friends and neighbors revealed that folks of my age or greater still use paper calendars while families like my kids and their contemporaries pretty much have their calendars based electronically.
The concept of working from home opened the door to needing remote calendars. Every family member having/needing to know what games, practices, concerts, meetings, or appointments that other family members were committed to kicked that same door practically off its hinges with respect for needing those tools.
People I asked mentioned platforms such as Google Calendars, Skylight, and Cozi that offer group access on devices as well as modern day upgrades like giving every participant their own color. A few families do still use refrigerator “platformed” white boards and wall calendars for simple things like chores and dinner menus.
Amongst my own contemporaries hardware trumps software in that paper calendars, Post It notes, and bulletin boards are still the majority rule.
Predictably though, a couple of my friends captured the pulse of the early retirement years generation. One friend, while understanding of the busy modern family, considers every day to be Saturday, while another friend cops to using a W-I-F-E calendar alert system that he considers foolproof. I picture one household with calendars that have but four days a month and the other with a calendar covered with notes that begin … “tell Glenn to …” .
Modern life comes with a series of undeniable truths. Yours might be different but a few of mine are things like “righty tighty, lefty loosey,” “if you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes,” “uphill putts don’t break much,” “if offered a breath mint, take it,” “don’t trust all this Detroit Lions hype,” and “the world is run by C-plus students”.
(I maintain that last “undeniable truth” in the face of beginning this column by referencing the opposite of average intelligence for the simple purpose that it doesn’t take a genius to use a calendar.)
Admittedly, it’s taken a few years for me to get good at making sure all my upcoming stuff is on it but I can add to that list of undeniable truths, with confidence, that I too am now a confirmed family calendar user.
