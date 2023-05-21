Step up to home plate.
But first, dig in with that back foot and maybe spit on the ground for luck. Knees bent, get into that power crouch. Take a practice swing and then keep the bat off your shoulder and extend that back elbow away from your body. Fix your gaze on the pitcher’s mound and take a nice, long, slow deep breath.
If that pitch is decent, jump all over it.
Or, step up to the tennis court baseline.
But first, bend those knees and rise up onto the balls of your feet; maybe do a short jog in place just to keep loose. Hold that racket out in front, maybe tap it with your free hand, a time or two. Take a practice swing or two being sure to do a similar number of forehands and backhands. Fix your gaze across the net at your opponent and take a deep breath; breathe in … blow it out.
If the serve is in, return it. If it’s out, reload and prepare to attack that second serve with a vengeance.
Or, tee it up.
But first, slightly flex your knees and place your feet shoulder width apart. If you’re right handed, gently grip the club first with your left hand and then place your right hand below that using an interlocking or overlapping grip. Be sure that the “V’s” formed by your thumbs are pointing directly up your arms. Take a smooth practice swing or two before addressing the ball which should be teed up just inside the heel of your left foot. Focusing upon the back of the ball, take a deep breath: in through the nose and out through the mouth.
Now, bring the club back nice and slow before transitioning to the downswing that will flow through where the ball sits and into your follow through.
I could go on to other spring sports, but that is not my goal today.
Today, as late May augurs a much more important “season”, I use sports as an analogy to illustrate the ultimate weapon at every person’s disposal as they take on life; the deep breath.
Take
Deep.
Breath.
Make it as slow as it is deep.
As I said, the deep breath is not just for sports. The deep breath works whenever tension is present.
Say that it’s time to prepare a meal. You’re overwhelmed by anything from the number of people coming over to eat, the complexity of the recipe you’re about to tackle or the fact that the only thing in your pantry is a box of mac and cheese or a single can of Tomato soup. Before getting anything ready — ingredients, pans, or cookbooks — prepare to cook exactly like you prepare to play and take that nice deep breath.
Each year, I like to use my column to recognize the current graduating classes. I think advising every graduate of every level to pause for the purpose of taking a deep breath is as good of advice as I’ve ever given.
You’ve done the leg work. You’ve done the practice part. You’ve assembled your tools, narrowed your focus, girded your loins and stepped into the octagon.
Now, once more, double knot your shoelaces, flex those knees, rise up onto the balls of your feet, give that bat, racket, or club a firm squeeze, and show the world why they’ve got you batting first, playing number one seed, up to par, or paying you to do the job.
Before you do anything else though, take one more deep breath.
