Ben is 4 years old.
When it comes to riding in a car, he knows nothing other than being buckled into a five-point harness car seat. From his first ride in a car to his most recent, that’s been the case every time.
Someday, having reached a certain age or grown to a certain height, he’ll be allowed to buckle up like his parents, and I’m sure he will do just that.
Riding in cars while wearing seat belts is just how society rolls in the 21st century.
There’s no need to tell you that my childhood was far different. Anybody born prior to about 1970, should recall the positions of peril that we routinely traveled in. Thanks to the innovations of the auto industry, spurred by governmental regulations and insurance actuaries, we have collectively chosen to protect ourselves … from our ourselves … and buckle up when riding in moving vehicles.
Cars didn’t have seat belts when I was a kid. Even when they became standard equipment, many people opted not to use them. Our mom often complained about how they wrinkled her clothes. I usually sat between my parents in the bench style front seat of our car. Seat belt or no, any stop came with one of them slamming a forearm across my chest.
If folks had properly used seat belts, we might never have heard the “Click it or Ticket” jingle or ever been pulled over by a state trooper and ticketed for not buckling up. I’ll be honest, paying a ticket for not wearing a seat belt was probably my last day driving unfettered. These days, most of us would feel comfortable pulling out of the garage without being properly fastened in.
Having said all that, it still took from the 1960s to the middle 1990s for wearing seat belts to be routine for me.
Remember, that was simply me protecting me … from me.
Now, I’m being instructed to wear something to protect other people from me.
And I’m fine with it.
I’ve had either a colorful cloth mask that ties behind my head or a rolled up bandanna tied around my neck for the last few weeks. Never mind that my opportunities to employ social distancing have seldom been social and always have been distant.
But I believe that the habit has been formed.
And formed not because I’m any kind of lemming complying with yet another intrusive governmental regulation. Not at all. It’s just that this move makes a certain sense. Maybe I won’t wear one outside and in the heat of the summer, but I fully expect that, in certain situations, putting one or the other into play will become almost automatic.
Change is constant and we can all look back at our childhoods for proof. The changes that my grandparents and parents experienced over their lifetimes make the changes of my lifetime seem insignificant on so many fronts. That said, the things that we are protected from just might have changed much more during my life than theirs.
Advances in medicines, of course, but advances in just about every facet of our daily lives, too. The world can be a very frightening place sometimes, but we know that far better protection is available now than for those that raised us. That grandson in his NASCAR style car seat lockup will benefit from advances that are made every day.
So, if the act of covering my face protects me, him, and you even just a little bit, I think it’s not asking a lot to “tie one on.”
