I donated my first pint of blood in the fall of 1980 and 280 times, and counting, since then, I’ve pulled up a gurney and rolled up a sleeve.
That’s a lot of blood, of course, but it’s also a lot of that entire process. From having vital statistics measured to stopping in the canteen for juice and cookies, I’ve got the routine down pat — including analyzing the questionnaire.
The questionnaire?
Yes. In the beginning, there wasn’t one. You walked in, checked your vitals and left your blood. Beyond stating that you felt fine, I can’t recall many other questions being asked. At least, not until the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s. When that became a thing there were more questions asked.
And they’re still asking them.
In the ‘80s and ‘90s there were plenty of questions regarding male-to-male sex which, over the years, have been distilled down a bit, but two questions still remain on the donor questionnaire. One asks men if they’ve, in the last four months, had sex with another man. The other question asks women, again, in the last four months, if they’ve had sex with a man that’s had sex with another man.
My curiosity got me wondering why they still ask these? Obviously, AIDS and HIV still exist, but modern medicine has made huge strides in their testing and treatment. Surely testing for the presence of it exists? Why, 30 years after the fact, do we still target gay men for these specific questions?
I asked people at Versiti, the blood collecting facility that I’ve donated to the past 20 years. They empathized with my concern but had no answer beyond telling me that they get their questionnaire instructions from the Food and Drug Administration.
Yeah, the FDA. They only think about two things, right? Food and drugs. And they’re a bureaucracy with maybe more employees than our county has citizens; mostly scientists with little patience for guys like me. Should I just dial them up and say that Rob from the 231 would like to ask a couple of questions about a couple of their questions?
I should and I did.
Figuring that mine would probably end up in some black hole of slowly, if ever, returned calls, I called and left a message anyway. Well, to my surprise, an hour and a half later, “Jill from the FDA” called me back wanting to know my concerns.
It was a brief conversation but a memorable one nevertheless. She totally understood me asking about what she referred to as the “MSM” questions. Men having Sex with other Men is still a concern for the FDA because, while testing exists to detect the presence of HIV- and AIDS- related substances, those substances often don’t appear for a period of time, thus a three-month deferral is the current mandate for those answering those two questions in the affirmative. For reference, at the height of the AIDS epidemic, a lifetime deferral was the mandate.
In the course of the conversation, I alluded to the issue having the appearance of being homophobic and “Jill from the FDA” assured me that they share my feelings and try to act accordingly. She also thanked me for reaching out and using the FDA as my information source.
In the end the story was the asking of the question. I could easily have “done my own research” and there might be some that think I’m the fool for trusting anybody from “the government.” To those skeptics I just request that they donate a few pints of blood first, then doubt me.
