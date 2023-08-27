Last week my wife was talking with one of her fellow hiking group friends and from my eavesdropping vantage point I heard them broach the subject of the new “Barbie” movie. It seemed that their group was getting together to catch a matinee showing at the Cinema in our little town of Elk Rapids.
So I invited myself to join them.
And they were alright with it.
A couple of days later, dressed in the only “pink-toned” shirt that I own, there I sat, soda and popcorn in hand, watching “Barbie” with a bunch of my wife’s hiking friends.
“Barbie” has been in theaters for about a month now so we’ve all had the chance to see it if we really wanted to. I say that because in the course of today’s column I may disclose a detail or two about the movie and if you haven’t seen it yet, well, too bad.
I say “too bad” in the sense that I actually do hope as many people as possible get to see this movie.
I’m sure we all have images in our mind of what a movie based upon a doll that’s been part of the American landscape for nearly 70 years might look like, this former doll player included.
Ooh, “former doll player,” Mr. Ford?
Taking a step back 60 years, I tell you that I was the youngest of four children and my sister, the “Barbie” owner, was four years older than me. I’m sure she enjoyed time with the doll, but was never obsessed with her. Inasmuch, the doll and all her accessories often sat on the shelf more often than not. Again, as the youngest kid, I was often left to entertain myself. In reality, it was “Barbie’s” accessories, particularly the clothes made with the magic new fastening system we call Velcro that caught my attention. More than anything else, the idea of connecting pants to sweaters, coats to pants, and any other combination of Velcro connections was what I farted around with. I maintain that most boys who had sisters that had dolls found themselves somehow immersed in them from time to time.
I suppose by the time any of the Ford kids had reached the age of 10 or 11, their days of playing with “Barbie” dolls/accessories had ended. Which is ironic because sitting there watching the new “Barbie” movie, I realized that not very many 10 or 11-year-olds would have fully understood the plot of the movie.
The plot, as I saw it, revolved around the two worlds of “Barbie’s” world and the real world. One world totally owned and operated by women, all named “Barbie.” The men in “Barbie” world were just accessories. Ken’s occupation, for example, was simply “beach.” The other world, the “real” world, was owned and operated by men. Women, much like Ken in “Barbie’s” world, were accessories and relegated to supporting positions only.
Long story short, those worlds collide, men briefly gain control of both worlds, girls reassert themselves and eventually things straighten themselves out all because a Mom shows up to get it done.
Something like that.
I thought it was a very good movie. That it was shown at the Elk Rapids Cinema and included a tribute to recently deceased proprietor, Joe Yuchasz, made it even better.
Suffice to say that I was surprised to attend this matinee showing of what we hikers and former doll accessory enthusiasts expected to be a quasi-kid movie, only to find ourselves in the middle of a “think piece.”
But that’s what happened.
