You don’t need me to tell you that today marks the final Sunday of another northern Michigan summer before Labor Day. You also don’t need me to remind all the kids that school is either back in session or is about to be.
But here I go doing just that.
I was always pretty excited to go back to school, as a kid.
My childhood home was nestled in the middle of what is now the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore which was both good and bad. It was good because it’s such a beautiful place to live. It was bad because our closest neighbors were a decent bike ride away. There was plenty to do with friends, it just took a bit of effort to just casually go hang out with other kids. I also had three siblings so after a couple of months of hanging around the house and getting on each other’s nerves, walking back into the classroom was welcome relief.
My birthday is in early September which also gave me something to get a little bit excited about right away. A Tupperware container full of cupcakes was a great way to start a school year then and I imagine still is, although the treats my mom and I baked contained ingredients like peanut butter, walnuts and pecans that might get them banned in modern classrooms.
Getting relief from siblings and celebrating birthdays was kid stuff but when we started sending our own kids back to school, it was pretty much the same stuff. Our three antsy kids were much like me — ready to get away from their sibs. One of them, our middle child, had the poor fortune to have a late August birthday which meant that, since school hadn’t started up yet, no cupcakes were needed.
I’ve mentioned here before that one of my retirement-era occupations is substitute teaching. The starting back up of school means expecting sub requests which, by the way, has already begun. Not unlike the childhood version of me, this comes with a measure of anticipation, if not excitement. It’s been a decent stretch of time since my last subbing gig so I’m actually eager to have something different to do.
Learning new things has been a lifetime thing of mine. Cracking books in local classrooms more often than you’d expect leads to the “old timer” sub learning something new. So much so that I have a mantra that I tell anybody that will listen: “just because you don’t understand something today, doesn’t mean you won’t ever understand it.” In other words the math, science, language or history that boggles your mind today might just need some time to sink in. So many things I was taught during my education didn’t become clear until years later when my brain matured enough and intersected with that knowledge.
Another analogy I like to use, and this one I learned from my son who happens to be a math teacher. When asked why someone would need to know how to perform a particularly esoteric math function, the question typically comes out as “when am I going to have to use this?” The analogy then is, you don’t do push-ups in gym class because you’re going to be a professional push-up doer, you do the push-ups to make your body stronger. So too, the various math functions. You may never, ever use many of the math functions you’ve been taught, but your mind will have been exercised to think more logically.
And if you don’t think being more logical is helpful, then I’m keeping the cupcakes for myself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.