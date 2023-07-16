It’s been a minute or two since I looked back to the summer of the COVID-19 pandemic, but for the strangest reason, I found myself doing just that this week.
You do remember that summer of 2020 don’t you? The fears, the sickness, the shutdowns, the sheltering, the quarantining, the toilet paper-hoarding, the whole thing sometimes seems so distant, but it was really just a matter of 36 months or so ago.
What I remembered was the quiet.
Nobody was going anywhere, and if you did go out, you masked up and kept your distance. More than once I found myself thinking how quiet places were. Stores, gas stations, schools, offices, restaurants — it didn’t matter where we went, we knew that it was going to be pretty freaking quiet.
My long-time golf foursome played our annual “golf your daylights out” event last week. To refresh those unfamiliar with it, we take one day around the summer solstice to play as much golf as we can. This year’s event commenced at 7 a.m. and concluded 63 holes later around 8 that evening. Throughout that day we played each of the Grand Traverse Resorts three courses and had a great time doing it.
What’s that have to do with quiet, Rob? For one thing the game of golf, traditionally, is associated with quiet. The quiet solitude of the parkland golf course setting. The sanctity of quiet during someone’s backswing. The quieting of an opponent’s trash talk as a match winning putt hits the bottom of the cup.
There was some of that early on but while the quality of the golf rose and fell throughout the day, the level of noise did not. Once the world came alive, around 8 a.m., the air remained full of it.
And by “air,” I do mean the constant drone of airplanes that was with us all day.
It was the Wednesday before the Cherry Festival air shows so I figured that much of the air noise was from that, although no planes were Thunderbirds. Mostly small private planes, but a fair amount of the traffic was commercial aircraft. Not being any type of pilot, I assumed it was the weather that dictated the day’s flight paths which brought airplanes of all sizes constantly overhead — each with their distinct airplane sounds.
We live here for what there isn’t, as much as what there is.
Road traffic is something we all accept. Our roads are finite; there are only so many ways to get in and out of Traverse City, Charlevoix and Petoskey. When one of those routes gets impeded, everyone along that route, drivers and neighbors, know it.
It’s great that our area is now getting air service to places we’ve had to take connecting flights to until now. Being able to fly nonstop from TC to states like Florida, Texas, Arizona or Colorado instead of running the Chicago or Detroit gauntlets is sweet in my eyes. Because jet airliners are noisy, that convenience comes with a price.
I am not suggesting that our airways are heading toward anything similar to our highways. I’m just saying that as long as I’ve enjoyed being outside around here, I can’t recall a similar noise-related experience.
For the most part, the pandemic occupies rearview mirror status these days. We are very good at moving on and immersing ourselves in the problems of today. To that, I encourage one and all to look back now and then, for what there was, as much as for what there wasn’t.
