Here’s to the doers; those folks that put things together for the rest of us to do.
If you’ve ever been on “the organizational committee” — and I cast a very wide net when I say “organizational committee” — I take a moment to thank you. Be they event organizers, cast members, league and club secretaries, race committees, and all the way down to fire pit hosts they all fall under that cast net of organizational committee members requiring thanks.
We are all free to enjoy the world on our own and many do. A quiet walk in the woods, a trip to the store, a night at home watching movies or whatever else you choose to do all by yourself, it’s there and you can chase it on your own. But on those occasions where you find yourself attending a locally produced event like a play, a festival, a demonstration, a race, a club meeting, a sports league, or anything else that required a group of people to show up beforehand to set things up in order for your experience to be great, let’s pause to give the people that set it up a little thanks.
Every small town festival that we show up to and grab a corn dog, every art fair we stroll casually through and grab a chunk of creativity, every 5K race we sign up for and trudge from start line to finish line took a committee of volunteers. Often, it took the rest of the year to carefully align pieces so that your snack, piece of art or paper cup of water was delivered at your convenience.
Once upon a time, like our predecessors the Neanderthals, we gathered around fires and shared stories. Around an open flame, small groups of people gathered to share the stories of their lives with their friends.
What a concept these days.
I say that because so often, we drive through the places we once visited. Check out the line of cars at what once were coffee shops. I guess they still are coffee shops, but the clientele are more interested in getting one for the road than they are sitting down for a chat over that hot cup of coffee. Same goes for gas stations, and restaurants. Having grown up in the era of the attendant filling your car with gasoline, I miss the days when people asked me everything, from how to find the Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes, to “how about those Tigers?”
Which is why I’m the guy that builds the fire in our neighborhood.
Not looking for kudos, here, but just saying that I’m a guy that values the group gathering format. I’ve been on lots of organizing committees and volunteered to help on races involving cars, bicycles, paddle boards, cross-country skis and feet. I’ve been in plays, hosted talent shows, and slung beers. If a group gathering needs an extra pair of hands, give me a call.
But back to the fire pit.
All that single use tasking has led us away from what I call the Norm Peterson moment. If you remember the television show “Cheers,” then recall the moment in nearly every episode where Norm entered the bar. Not only did the entire bar give a warm vocal welcome, but once Norm walked in, the real conversation usually began.
Like something between a Neanderthal in search of societal improvement and Mr. Peterson looking to quench a thirst, I light the Friday night fires with big hopes. I understand it’s nothing as complicated as setting up a big time race, but in my mind it’s another important thing to “do.”
