CEDAR — Leelanau County Poor Farm barn — built in 1911 — symbolizes the county’s historic effort in caring for destitute, infirm and elderly neighbors.
Ravaged by time, threatened with the prospect of demolition, the recently completed community barn rehabilitation brings the farm’s mission to light.
Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society gathered on May 27 to celebrate the legacy, community partners, donors, contractors, consultants and volunteers who made the restoration possible.
“We weren’t the first group to come up with a plan, but they never got off the ground. There’s never been money in the budget for capital improvements of the barn” said LCHPS founding member Laurel Jeris.
“But it never left the minds and hearts of people in the south end of the county.”
LCHPS formed to facilitate preservation and rehabilitation of Leelanau County’s historic structures. The nonprofit in 2018 entered a 25-year lease with the county for conservation of the barn property. It then took $80,000, more than 17 contractors, 20 other contributors and the dedication of volunteers and community to revive the Poor Farm’s last surviving structure.
Their work has been recognized statewide. In 2022, the project received the State History Award for restoration and preservation from the Historical Society of Michigan. In 2021, the Poor Farm barn rehabilitation earned the Barn of the Year award from the Michigan Barn Preservation Society.
The gathering marked National Preservation Month with an opportunity for learning more about the farm’s place in local history with preservation experts, a demonstration by the Northwest Michigan Draft Horse and Mule Association, wagon rides and a Leelanau Historical Society’s Ford Model T automobile.
The restored 40-foot-by-60-foot, two-level, plank frame barn replaced an earlier barn lost to fire. The architect-designed replacement featured cutting-edge construction methods.
Expert barn preservationist and LCHPS board president Steve Stier was instrumental in the restoration effort.
“We were able to take what the county saw as a liability and make it an important part of the park system,” he said.
Stier said the barn was constructed according to the Secretary of the Interior’s Guidelines for Rehabilitation of Historic Properties, which required preserving as many historic elements as possible. It was originally built from local materials, including hemlock siding. Thought to have been painted red at the time of its construction, white paint was selected for the rehabilitation.
“We struggled over it,” Stier said. “Anyone alive today remembers it as a white barn. It was pictured as red in 1913. Ten or 15 years later the red faded. We don’t know when it changed — maybe in the 20s or 30s.”
A replica of the original cupola was designed, built and installed by Webster Construction, owned by James Schettek. Schettek is the grandson of John Schettek, a member of the 1911 crew which built the barn. The new cupola was redesigned based on an old photo, built in a shop and hoisted to the top of the barn via a crane.
“Since James’ grandfather worked on it, we had a vested interest in restoring it,” said Fran Seymour, company general manager.
The community also came together to restore farm gardens. Local gardeners donated plants to fill the perennial flower plot, while LCHPS nonprofit partner Row by Row cultivates the vegetable garden which produces as much as 4,000 pounds of produce annually.
Partner Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan collects and distributes the produce. One-third of the harvest supports Leelanau County folks — a salute to the farm’s original purpose in serving the county’s indigent citizens between 1906 and the 1960s before government social safety nets existed.
Stier said sharing the garden’s bounty reflects the Poor Farm’s mission and compassion of Leelanau County residents by “carrying on the idea of helping people in need.”
LCHPS is collaborating with Leelanau County on how the barn asset may best serve the public in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.