Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN. * WIND...East 5 to 10 mph with gust to 20 mph. Local lake breeze development expected this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...74 to 83 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of wind...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&