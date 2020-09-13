KALKASKA — Susan Morley dedicated nearly 20 years to ensure the waters of northern Michigan stay natural.
Susan and her husband Don Russell have lived at the headwaters of the North Boardman watershed in Kalkaska. It’s where the water comes out of the earth to form a network of waterways and lakes that feed into the Grand Traverse Bay.
In several cultures around the world, the headwaters are considered sacred. That’s because the droplets of water that flow out of the earth will over time have an impact on those who live downstream.
“Everything we do to this, here, whether it be in the garden, or in the choices we make for how we take care of weeds and things will affect you,” Susan said. “You live downstream.”
Susan and Don know the land is special because the land once told them the same thing.
A spiritual calling took them from Maryland on a trip to a plot in northern Michigan up for sale. They had family that brought them to the region, but she said it was the spirit of God that called out to them and said “come, we have been waiting for you.”
They can’t, however, be caretakers of the water there forever.
Susan, who’s 76 and Don, 91 are planning on retiring. That means leaving the land and the Primavera of Dunamis Peace Institute they founded along with it.
“Our yearning was to give our lives for the common good,” Susan said. “We had a sense that we wanted to go and form a body that expressed a care for the common good, and that it would be related to the protection of water, and to living as if all of life mattered.”
This summer, the land was listed for sale by owner at an asking price of $275,000.
The two are using the sale as a way to ensure the next owners have the same thought and care for the land as they did to ensure the water will be protected in the future.
They’ve formed a sell-by committee, the ‘Primavera Circle of Possibilities,” of family and friends who have been impacted by the land, hoping to find the right buyer who will take care of the land with the same integrity they’ve spent the last portion of their lives doing.
Susan really wanted to do conservancy, but after checking with the Grand Traverse Conservation District, they found the land — 26.3 acres in size — to be too small.
“We want this land to go into the hands of someone who will recognize it as sacred and a place to care for,” Susan said. “Not to do our work, but to be aware that there’s something special about this land.”
The process of vetting potential buyers is a careful one, Susan said.
They’re advertising it with the message of ‘Land is Calling,’ the same gut feeling Don and Susan had when they came from Maryland to northern Michigan.
“How do you care about land? How do you see land? Do you possess it or does it possess you?,” Susan said. “We don’t possess this land, we see ourselves as keepers of this land passing it into the hands of the next generation of keepers as opposed to people who come in and just impose their will on the land. That’s a fine line.”
Susan said a buyer would have to demonstrate that they would not possess the land, rather they belong to it. That’s a stark difference, she said, in how most people view the modern ownership of land.
“In our culture, we’re set up to live within that culture to purchase land,” Susan said, “but how we see land is different from person to person.”
The committee consists of eight to 10 people at any given time, including Don and Susan, who have spent time around the land and understand it’s value to the region.
Gina Cameron of Traverse City, who’s a member of the committee and spent time at the Institute, said Susan has been intentional, more so than anyone she’s met, to educate herself and others on how to save the water.
When she’d go to the land and admire the work Susan put into it to keep the water organic, Cameron said it helped her bring her back images of being a kid.
“It just brought me back and made me realize that if I just put that little bit of that in my life with all the business then I can be a more balanced person,” Cameron said.
Cameron said she felt drawn to the land almost in the same way Morley was to northern Michigan. It woke up and rekindled her desire to be outside, she said.
“Personally, it’s just been at a place of growth and healing,” Cameron said. “If I can just keep a piece of that and incorporate it into my life it’s a reminder.”
Morley said the group once had a buyer found, but they became less interested when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The land is still for sale.
Those interested can visit primaverapeace.org/landsale.
