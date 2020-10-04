THOMPSONVILLE — The community once known as the “biggest little town in Michigan” is about to get recognized.
Benzie Area Historical Society invites the public to the Oct. 11 dedication of the Thompsonville Diamond Crossing state historical marker.
The marker acknowledges the significance of the diamond-shaped railroad crossing created by the 1889 intersection of the Chicago and West Michigan Railroad which fueled the region’s development.
“It’s important for people to recognize their heritage and to understand this place didn’t drop out of the sky,” said Dr. Charles Kraus. “There’s a story to it.”
Kraus, a Benzie Area Historical Society member, led the two-year effort to obtain the official State of Michigan sign.
Thompsonville straddles Benzie County’s Colfax and Welden townships.
Welden Township financed the marker.
“We felt it was a worthwhile project to commemorate all of northern Michigan, not just Thompsonville,’ said Welden Township Supervisor Ron Hitesman.
“The whole area revolved around the train industry.”
The crossing was strategic in the transportation network of the late 19th and early 20th century. It linked communities of northwest Michigan to Chicago, Grand Rapids and other points south.
Commerce and tourism traffic generated by the railway grew Thompsonville into a thriving village.
Kraus’s extensive research for the marker application uncovered details of the village’s nearly forgotten past.
By the early 1900s, Thompsonville was home to about 1,000 citizens. It supported 48 businesses, including two sawmills, a cigar factory, saloons, a chemical plant, a luxury Victorian hotel, a bank, medical offices and other establishments. The town hosted one of northern Michigan’s first street fairs which attracted several thousand people.
Thompsonville led the way in rural electrification with the introduction of a light and power company in 1895.
The measure built the village’s status as the “best-lit town in the North.”
The Diamond Crossing rails emerged from the past to play a relevant role in today’s Benzie County.
“The railways are like the phoenix,” Kraus said. “They have risen from the flames to become Betsie Valley Trail.”
Thompsonville’s prosperous days faded with the decline of rail traffic resulting from the growth of other modern transportation modes. But the crossing emerged from its past to play a relevant role in today’s Benzie County.
The Diamond Crossing rails sit just south of Thompson Avenue in front of the Thompsonville Junction 2007 caboose adjacent to the popular 22-mile hiking/biking trail. The recreation asset was built along the former track bed of the Ann Arbor Railroad line.
It extends from Frankfort to Thompsonville, incorporating Elberta and Beulah.
“The marker reinforces our sense of history,” said Barbara Mort, Benzie County Historical Society executive director. “There is a continuity. It adds texture to our everyday lives if you understand why the caboose is there.”
Dedication ceremonies begin at 2 p.m. Speakers include Kraus, Hitesman, Tom Truscott of the Michigan Historical Commission and Thompsonville President Eugene Allen.
Ceremonies will take place at a later date in the event of rain.
Visit the Benzie Area Historical Society’s website at benziemuseum.org or Facebook page for event updates.
