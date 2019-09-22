EMPIRE — More than 49 million people have visited the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore over the last 42 years — 1.64 million last year alone.
So far this year the park has counted 1.23 million visitors, with nearly half a million in July alone.
That’s a lot of people looking for places to sleep, park, eat and yes, go to the bathroom.
The resurrected and renamed Sleeping Bear Gateway Council aims to make sure those things are in place in the gateway communities of Leelanau and Benzie counties, while also protecting the Lakeshore.
“The park is good for business and will continue to be good for business, but we want to keep what’s special about those two counties,” said John Rockwood, of Glen Arbor. “We want to make sure we have infrastructure in place to handle visitors over the next 10 years.”
Traverse City resident Mike Rivard, president of the nonprofit council, says the additional flow of people presents challenges in some areas and opportunities in others.
Finding ways to deal with both will be the topic du jour at two Gateway Community Conferences being sponsored by the council on Sept. 24 and 24, with the Tuesday session held at the Glen Arbor Township Hall and the Wednesday session at the Garden Theater in Frankfort.
The events are free and open to the public.
Tuesday’s conference starts at 9:30 a.m with a meeting for business owners and entrepreneurs, continues at 12:30 p.m. with a board workshop and ends with a 3:30-5 p.m. session for municipal organizations, nonprofit groups and residents.
Wednesday’s conference follows the same schedule, but with the municipal organizations, nonprofits and residents meeting in the morning and business owners in the afternoon.
Both days will feature guest speaker Destry Jarvis, a consultant who specializes in National Park Service policy and management, cultural resource management and tourism marketing. Jarvis will speak at both the morning and afternoon sessions.
“We’re trying to look ahead and work with townships and governments, as well as a whole bunch of businesses,” said Rockwood, who has been on the council for about eight years.
The Gateway Council is not new, having originally formed in the 1960s in Benzie and Leelanau counties when the Lakeshore began taking shape. Known then as the Citizens Council of the Sleeping Bear Dunes Area, the group’s original mission was to represent individual citizens who were affected by the formation of the park.
The park opened in 1970, and the Citizens Council gradually lost membership as there was no longer a need for it. About two years ago the group began to resurge with a new purpose.
“Under this new mission it’s really critical that we work with the park,” Rockwood said.
The mission includes protecting the Lakeshore and preserving its character while providing a positive visitor experience, Rivard said. He is also cognizant that there’s not one solution for all communities.
“Glen Arbor is too crowded and Frankfort wants more visitors,” he said.
The council is hoping to form more formal engagement groups. While business owners and entrepreneurs may be interested in what the council is doing, residents are the hardest sector to get involved, Rivard said.
They are invited to attend the conferences.
