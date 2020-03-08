TRAVERSE CITY — The jabs flew fast and furious, but never with any spite and nearly always with laughter quick on its heels.
Memories new and old floated through the whirl of conversations taking place among the dozen classmates seated around five small tables at the Traverse City Elks Lodge. The tables were pushed together to form a single, long line for the Feb. 20 gathering, although they’ll need more space in the coming months when attendance at least doubles.
They know it will, because lunch at the Elks Lodge the third Thursday of each month became a tradition for the Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 years ago.
Attendance is lowest in the first few months of the year, Bill Core said. Many of their classmates are snowbirds and down south for the winter.
“Sissies,” Carol Long chimed in. “I just stay here and complain. A lot.”
Long is in charge of the group, Core said.
It was a sentiment Long quickly refuted, but she was overruled by Core, Caroline Bagley and Kay Pierce who were sitting close by. Long submits a notice about the lunch to the Record-Eagle each month, sends emails to the group and sets up the class reunions, they said.
The reunions are something they do every five years now, in addition to the monthly lunches, Long noted. A class reunion — the 50th or 55th — was how the lunches began, she said.
No one was sure exactly how many of the 260-something members of the Class of 1957 still are alive — the one who keeps a list lives in Illinois this time of year — but they bring copies of new obituaries each month.
“(Our class size was) a lot smaller than the ones today, which made it easier to be friendly,” Bagley said. “You might not have run around with everybody, but if you saw them in the hallway, you knew who they were. The kids today, they don’t have that.”
One of Long’s grandchildren had 1,000 kids in their graduating class.
“I can’t imagine,” she said, shaking her head. “I just can’t imagine.”
Classmates all were pretty friendly in school, Core said. No incidents come to mind — other than Long picking on people, he joked.
The two of them dated back then, at least sort of, Long said. Long said that, in ninth grade, she believed Core was the “great love of my life.”
Core would come to her house, Long said, but spent more time watching baseball games with her dad.
“We never really went any place and I don’t even know whether we held hands,” Long said.
“Well we didn’t have any money, either,” Core objected. “We couldn’t have gone anyplace anyway.”
“No, we didn’t,” Long agreed.
It’s those friendships that keep them coming together, Pierce said. Pat Ross agreed, noting that she enjoys the companionship and getting to talk with people.
Bagley said her favorite part is catching up on everyone’s lives — what they’re up to, how their kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren are. Long gets to check with Judy Plamondon about the best books to read.
At the other end of the table, Betty Carden was telling others about how her car had caught fire while she was driving.
“I was just riding along and all of a sudden there was smoke,” Carden said. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”
It caught everyone’s attention and classmates took turns guessing how she put it out. Guesses started with dropping the car into the bay, but quickly tamed to Carden pouring food on it with theories of chili, soup and beer put forth.
There was beer in a cooler in the back of the car, Carden said. But she used the Coca-Cola she also had because it’s cheaper.
Laughter filled the room, before the brief convergence of conversations into one ended and multiple chats started up again.
When asked how many of the Class of 1957 still are in the area, no one was sure. Some, like Bagley, never left. Others, like Plamondon, were gone for 40 years before returning.
Long recalled moving to the area half-way through her fifth grade year. She and her mother thought they’d been sent to Siberia and cried for weeks, Long deadpanned.
“In January, you come in off of the big hill south of town and you look down and all you saw was gray and white,” Long said dramatically, drawing more laughs from those around her. “But then came summer. And it was alright.”
The bay used to freeze over every winter back then, Core said.
There was a lot more snow, Bagley added.
The stream of conversation continued to twist and turn, flowing past memories of teachers, classes they took and what it was like in high school in the 1950s.
There were the history teachers Mr. Lynch and Mr. Gerhard. Everyone wanted Gerhard — Lynch started the year by telling students he’d flunk anyone who told him they liked history because he knew it was a lie.
There used to be an eligibility card to play sports — every teacher had to sign-off on grades, Pierce said. Today, it’s just grade point averages, so athletes can have some pretty bad grades, she said.
One teacher wanted him to play sports, so always gave him an E+ or a D-, Core said. Apparently that’s all it took, because he never missed a game, Core said.
“I love that building,” Long said of Central. She went through grade school, junior high and high school in the same building.
“I love the smell of that building,” she said. “To this day, when I go in there, … you walk in there and you just smell the memories.”
