If you drive, it’s probably happened to you.
You’re heading down a five-lane highway with a center lane that either side can go left from. You’re in the left lane and need to make a left across two lanes of oncoming traffic, where cars in the inside lane nearest you are backed up. You wait for an opening. Finally, a driver stops and waves for you to turn in front of him.
But the backed-up cars are blocking your view of what’s happening in the outside oncoming lane. It might be clear, or there might be a car coming full speed that will take you out if you go ahead on faith. The driver impatiently waves again. Stay or go?
This happens frequently at an intersection I cross to get to my office. After deciding once that the kindly driver was signaling the other lane was clear, only to drive across and narrowly escape being broadsided because cars were in fact coming, I decided I would never again proceed in those circumstances. If I can’t see for myself what’s coming in the other lane, I’ll wait or drive further and turn around.
On Labor Day weekend, my son and his family were driving south from Petoskey when they stopped in Clare. They got off the expressway, turning right onto one of those five-lane highways. Traffic in the inside lane going in the direction they were headed was slowed. They were in the outside lane, which was moving. They were just accelerating when out of nowhere, a pickup truck crossed in their path. A driver in the left lane next to them had created an opening for the truck, and that driver, who couldn’t see their car coming, went ahead. They hit him full force.
While my son’s car was totaled, no one had any lasting physical injuries. But consider the events triggered by that one well-meaning driver: two little girls traumatized and sitting in the grass with kindly strangers offering comfort as their parents, also dazed, unloaded camping gear and other belongings; the ambulance bringing teddy bears for the girls, evaluating my son’s bleeding hand and taking them all to McDonald’s to wait for a ride; going without a car for a few weeks and the expense of buying a new one; a 6-year-old who still has nightmares and is afraid to get in a car.
The police said the other driver had no business turning when he couldn’t see — that he should have gone farther down and doubled back — and that they see this a lot.
Now as I face that crossing going to work, I think of my son and his family and am all the more resolved to stay put until I can see.
You also won’t find me stopping from the inside lane of a divided highway to wave oncoming drivers across when they can’t see for themselves what is happening in the lane to my right.
And that, I think, is the nicest thing any driver can do.
