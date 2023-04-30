When we are at the ocean, there is nothing I like more than getting up early to see the sun rise. When our kids were little, it wasn’t hard to do — they were typically already awake well ahead of the sun. We’d sit on the porch or balcony of the house or condo we were renting, they’d eat Cheerios and strawberries and we would watch the sun come up together.
Since having grandchildren, we’ve been at the ocean several times with one or both of my kids’ families for spring break. On these vacations, the kids have been only too happy to be up early to walk the beach — or, maybe I should say, everything but walk. There’s scampering and backtracking and jumping over the surf as it comes and goes and nips at the hem of their pajamas. No shell goes unturned. Feathers are an occasion of great excitement. A dead fish or jellyfish? Jackpot.
This past spring break we found ourselves at the ocean with no children at all. Our daughter was due to have a baby in a few weeks and was unable to travel that far by that point. Our son ended up renting a cabin in the mountains with his cousin’s family. To be sure we’d be back in time for the baby, we went earlier, before the kids’ break from school.
Like always, I set my alarm so I wouldn’t miss sunrise. Walking the beach the morning of what happened to be my son’s 39th birthday, I was picturing earlier times at the ocean when he, at age 4 or 5, could spend hours on his knees, nose to the ground, watching coquina clams (we always called them periwinkles) burrow into the sand after a wave went out. Then I happened upon a feather. Sigh. No kids with me to scoop it up and claim it as treasure.
I walked past tired-looking parents with little ones digging in the sand or leaping at the edge of the waves. I found myself overcome by feelings of where did the time go. How did I — and my kids — get to this stage in life so fast? I longed for a little wet sandy hand to take mine and skip along next to me.
Lost in all of that, I happened upon a family of five walking toward me. Dad and two of the kids were out front. Mom had turned back and was nose to nose with the third child, a boy of about 12. In spite of the loud surf, I could hear her yelling at him. Apparently he had gotten his pants wet (he’d been warned not to) and was now cold (it was about 58 degrees and quite windy). He must have been whining about being cold and wanting to go back to where they were staying. Exasperated, she was shouting, “You are not going to ruin this for the rest of us. We are not going back to the condo. You just keep walking.” After a bit, they were out of range. The encounter kind of took the edge off my melancholy reverie. It reminded me that I didn’t miss that particular part of parenting one bit.
But I still missed our current little ones — and my children who used to be.
