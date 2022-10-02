Growing up on Detroit’s east side in the 1960s, it seemed everything we loved, needed or wanted existed in an eight-block radius. That’s how far we lived from our Catholic elementary school. Our grandparents’ house was halfway between, a few houses off our route.
We typically walked to their house after school. My grandma taught piano, so we’d have to be quiet in the kitchen while our grandfather got us snacks as the music played on in the background. Then he’d drive us home.
As the two oldest of five, my sister and I got to spend a lot of time there outside of our school day routine, too. The rambunctious brothers who came after us? Not so much.
But that meant going to church with them on Sundays frequently, coming back for early dinner, Spaghettio’s on trays watching TV later, then in the summer, a sleepover.
The memory of one particular night I hadn’t thought about in a long time has resurfaced in recent years, spurred by videos of crime suspects being beaten, sometimes to death.
We were staying over with my grandparents. It was dark, maybe 8 p.m., when a knock came at the door. A policeman was there, telling us to turn off all the lights and be sure all the doors were locked. Someone had committed a crime and they were searching the neighborhood for him. They didn’t tell us what he’d done.
We huddled in the kitchen, looking out the window to the backyard. All was still until we saw several officers open the gate and enter, guns drawn. The yard was quite small, rimmed by my grandfather’s rose bushes with a few shrubs here and there. We could only see it in silhouette because of the darkness.
Suddenly, a man rose from the shadows, put his hands high in the air and gave himself up to the officers. They converged on him, forcing him to the ground. I thought it would be like on TV — that they would cuff him, stand him up and walk him out of there, hands behind his back.
Instead, he stayed on the ground as they piled on and beat him. Again, we were seeing all of this in shadowy outline. I couldn’t make out faces, just shapes and movements.
I was probably around 10 and didn’t know what to think of it. I remember feeling he must have done something so, so terrible that this was of course what they would do even though he’d voluntarily offered himself up for arrest.
My grandparents must have finally shooed us away from the window. I have no recollection of seeing the police take the man out of the yard.
Today I know that such force should only be used when there’s no other solution, that it’s not an automatic part of the arrest routine.
But that night, a little girl only knew what she saw: a man putting his arms up, and going — and staying — down.
