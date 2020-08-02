Betty and Dick Coleman died just five days apart.
That’s after being together most of their adult lives — for the last 66 years with the exception of the past few months. They married in 1954.
“They dated for quite some time and one day my dad and her were out to dinner and passed a jewelry store and my mom stopped and said, ‘I like that one,’ “ says their son, Michael Coleman of Traverse City.
“The next day, my dad went down and bought the ring.”
They built a life together and raised four sons; a fifth child, a daughter, died at age 3 — the only thing Betty ever said she would change about her life if she could, Michael said.
For their sons and their spouses, and their 11 grandchildren, the past few months have been hard. Both were 90. Betty had actually been suffering from dementia for about a decade and Dick had moved with her to the Glen Eagle retirement community so that they could be together and he could continue to care for her.
Betty’s condition had worsened, though, and she ended up in the hospital with pneumonia in early April. That was followed by a month of rehab until Dick finally — later than he should have, probably — came to the decision that she needed to be in the memory care unit at the Village at Bay Ridge where she went a few days later.
They saw each other just one more time — through a window on May 1 — their anniversary.
Dick was getting ready to downsize to a one-bedroom apartment then when his own health situation hit the fan. COVID-19 made things worse all the way around. Family members advocated “fiercely” for them both through countless phone calls, but weren’t able to be physically present to help as they wanted to be.
It never improved. Dick became extremely ill and ended up in extended care at Grand Traverse Pavilions.
“We had hopes he would recover, but he never really got better from that point,” Michael says.
After that, Dick and Betty were in separate facilities, declining at the same time — and once again, unable to receive in-person visits from family. Michael worried they felt abandoned, or didn’t understand why the family wasn’t visiting beyond window encounters.
“It was just heartbreaking,” says Michael’s wife, Michelle.
Dick died first, on July 12.
“Dad always wanted to go first,” Michelle said. “And he did.”
They didn’t tell Betty after Dick died. They weren’t sure how much she would comprehend and didn’t want to cause her more pain.
“I chose not to tell her,” Michael said. “Some people told me that was a good thing and other people were questionable about it. I don’t know if people would find that cruel or people with family members in dementia would understand that. My hope was that I wouldn’t do anything that would harm(her more).
The Colemans were planning Dick’s funeral when Betty went into hospice, so they postponed it. Then Betty died on July 17. A joint funeral was to be held this past Friday.
While it was sudden and shocking and tough not being able to hold and hug them in the end, and to lose both at once, the Colemans take comfort in feeling that Dick and Betty are together again.
“It’s really kind of like they lived and loved together, and struggled together, and then they went together,” Michael said. “The world would seem pretty lonely to them, for both of them, if one was left here and the other was already passed on.
“It’s really comforting to know that these two people loved each other so much that they went together at the same time, because neither could bear to be here without the other, and they didn’t have to.”
