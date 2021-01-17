Every now and then I think about how I can do the extra-honest thing, feel a little underappreciated when nobody pats me on the back for it, then feel sheepish for even having that reaction.
Shouldn’t doing the right thing be enough in and of itself?
It happens when I flag that I’ve been given too much change at the grocery store. Or I’ve gotten to my car and realized something in my cart didn’t end up on the receipt, and then trudge back in to pay for it. More often than not, the response is matter-of-fact — no big deal.
It’s often the same when a server leaves an appetizer or round of drinks off the restaurant bill and I point it out.
In actuality, I do this type of stuff for myself anyway — not so much because I’m trying to be a really good Girl Scout, but because I believe in karma. I think if I don’t do the right thing now, the right thing will not happen to me at some future time when I really need it to.
The latest instance: I got my husband a cappuccino maker for Christmas a year ago and it was on the fritz. I bought it to replace another of the identical model that had also broken after about a year of use.
This time, just inside the warranty period, I was able to get the company to send a replacement. They dropped the ball and I had to follow up a few times, but it finally came about six weeks ago.
Then out of nowhere, in mid December, another one arrived— brand, spankin’ new, in the box.
I emailed the company to tell them that while it would be very nice to have a second one as backup, I didn’t think they intended to for us to receive two. They said they’d send me a return mailer so I could ship it back.
They did not say thank you for being so honest, or acknowledge it was an upstanding thing to do.
More time went by and no return label came. I reached out again. Finally, one got here about a week ago.
I got the box all sealed and ready, scheduled a date for the shipping company to come, and then — nothing. They didn’t show up. It’s still sitting by the front door.
I need to call them again, though the replacement the company sent us is already starting to exhibit the same symptoms as the two previous ones — taking forever to brew and steaming so hard I’m afraid it’ll warp the cupboard it sits under.
I am toying with the idea of boxing up the replacement and sending that one back, keeping the new one. I should also be toying with the idea of never buying this brand again.
But it reminded me: Should the simple act of being honest rate special recognition? As I think about it, it shouldn’t.
It should actually be the other way around: noteworthy when we don’t do the honest thing — not when we do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.