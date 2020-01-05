So we went out to breakfast the other day. One of my favorite things to do is hunker down with the Sunday paper over coffee while we wait for our food to come, and I went to get one from the box outside the restaurant.
Needing quarters, I took some cash to the register and asked for change to buy the Record-Eagle.
“It’s $2, right?” I asked. I was pretty sure, but wanted to check.
She nodded, saying, “I don’t know why.”
She placed a disdainful emphasis on the “why,” implying it’s not even worth that.
A rush of thoughts went through my head. I remembered times over the years that I’d heard people — including some at cashier registers and checkouts like this one — make similar comments, and it seemed easier to remain silent. I thought of the way some people call it the “Wretched-Eagle” — and not affectionately.
I recalled occasions waiting at a light behind a car or pickup bearing a decal some people around here have that shows a kid taking a leak on the Record-Eagle logo.
I thought of the people at the Capital Gazette in Maryland, gunned down in 2018 in cold blood while doing their jobs reporting local community news.
I thought of the continuous assault on legitimate news organizations, the “fake news” mantra of dictators and wannabes. And yet legitimate news people soldier on, reporting actual facts as they try to ignore the noise — and threats.
I thought of the people I have worked with at the Record-Eagle over the years: grandparents, moms and dads, young men and women just starting out and struggling to make ends meet as they worked hard to serve the community.
I thought of how this industry keeps shedding people as news organizations around the country cut back — people once valued, now expendable. Those who remain keep putting one foot in front of the other, doing the best they can with dwindling resources.
I thought of one year maybe a decade ago when the Record-Eagle press broke down on a 4th of July/Cherry Festival Sunday — our biggest day of the year then. I happened to be in the office catching up on a few things that morning. By the time the press was finally fixed around 11 a.m., many of the drivers had needed to leave for church and other commitments. So a bunch of us volunteered to fill in.
My route was the King’s Court mobile home community. As I drove through the neighborhood, I was reminded — and gladdened — to see how a newspaper is important in a town. I found subscribers on their porches, or at their mailboxes, still waiting for their paper hours after the normal delivery time. They’d say, “We wondered where you were!” and “I’m so glad you brought it!”
With that swirl of thoughts, I smiled, looked the lady in the eye as she gave me my quarters and said, nicely, “I think it’s worth it.”
It’s more than worth it.
And I will never stop believing that.
