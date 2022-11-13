Deer could be the death of me yet.
I’ve always thought they’re beautiful, but have worried about someone I care about or me hitting one. After living in northern Michigan for more than two decades, the only close call I had with a deer was, ironically, while working in Troy about eight years ago. Heading to pick up lunch, I narrowly missed slamming into one that darted directly in front of me in peak traffic on 16 Mile Road.
But it got real when, a couple years ago, I was driving up from my job downstate because my mom was having surgery the next day. It was dark. I was on M-10 near Midland when suddenly, a deer was lying in my lane. It was too late to do anything but drive over it. There was a huge bump and my car sort of ground to a halt as I steered to the shoulder immediately after.
The police said the deer had probably just been hit, dropping right before I got there. I had to call a wrecker and my husband drove from Traverse City to get me.
Luckily, damage was minimal. They cleaned the undercarriage as best as they could, too, as we did, too, but my car smelled like barbecue while running for weeks after.
This past spring, I was driving to Grand Rapids around 5 a.m. on a Saturday when three deer sprinted in front of me. I slammed on the brakes and it became a dance in slow motion. The first two went on and the third and I kind of tangoed. With a couple of evasive moves on both our parts, we both emerged unscathed.
Not so this last time. I was on Hammond Road around 8 a.m. It was a dark, hazy morning. Everything was brown — the leaves, the light. Emerging from all that brownness on my left came three deer, one after another. If it had been dark, my headlights would have caught them sooner, I am certain. But this way, they just blended into the landscape, forms conjured out of the haze.
Again, the first two went on their merry way as I braked hard. There was no avoiding grazing the third. I pulled over, shaken, and could see all of them frolicking in the field off to my right.
I was certain impact had been at the front right corner of my car, but couldn’t get a look until it got lighter. Seeing no damage then, I wondered if I hit him in a soft spot or something, since he didn’t seem to have been damaged either.
But a day later, in bright sunshine, I noticed my hood was crinkled and dimpled in the center, where he’d actually hit.
I’m debating having it repaired. Maybe I should hold off until I eventually sell the car since this seems to be a thing and might happen again. On the other hand, maybe I’ve hit my quota.
Either way, I don’t think deer are nearly as adorable as I used to.
