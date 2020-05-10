On Sunday night, my phone rang. The caller ID showed the name of a once very good friend who I hadn’t been in touch with in years.
I answered. There was silence. Then it cut off.
Maybe she’d made a mistake, I thought. In fact, I was certain it was a misdial.
We became close friends in high school downstate in the 1970s and stood up in each other’s weddings. When we were in our later 20s, her mother was killed in a senseless, horrific tragedy. It was a nightmare beyond imagination.
Those of us who loved her circled around. Somehow she made her way back from that and had two kids.
Our families became very close. She was godmother to my oldest child as I was to hers.
Then something went wrong — not between us, but affecting our relationship. It was difficult and divided us.
My family also moved away to Traverse City. The distance didn’t help.
She went on to have or adopt three more children. I met two of them once when they were tiny. They’re 18 and older now.
Around eight years ago when I started a new job downstate, I got in touch with her. We met for coffee and talked for a long time. It was so good to see her. Her husband, who was older than we are, had been ill and wasn’t able to work at that point.
I’d hoped it was the beginning of renewed contact. But it wasn’t. It felt as though the distance had become too great.
So on Sunday night, I stared at my phone. I didn’t want to put her in the awkward position of having to talk to me when she’d never intended to. Still, what if she had meant to call? What if something had happened to her husband and that was the reason, I wondered? I started to dial. Stopped. And finally, texted: “Hey, did you mean to call me?”
She messaged back: “Yes. Not sure this is still Kathy’s number.”
So I called her. She’d been packing up her stuff in preparation to move out of her home of the last 16 years when she came across a memento that made her think of our friendship and pick up the phone.
She told me her husband died last fall. Her children are grown, scattered around the country and globe.
We talked for two hours. She’s been through a lot. I wished I would have been there for her — wished I’d known.
But here we are. Now. Today. Old friends who have been apart on many levels for years. Reconnected.
We laughed. We cried. We listened. We promised to get together when the pandemic allows. We agreed that going forward, we will feel free to contact one another. I believe we will.
We still have a lot of catching up to do — half a lifetime’s worth. But I’m so glad she called — and just as glad that I dared to hope she had wanted to.
