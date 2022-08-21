When we built our house several years ago, we put a studio space above the garage with its own separate entrance that can accommodate two people. The idea was to have a private spot for our family and friends that we could also rent out to tourists when convenient.
I’d attempted to do Airbnb in my last house a few times, but didn’t have private space for it. In fact, I was working out of town then and it only happened once that I was there when guests were.
It turned out to be a delightful experience — an older couple from Germany who were traveling across the U.S. and purposely chose lodging that enabled them to live with people in their homes so they could get the full flavor of American life.
They told me about one place where they were greeted by disinterested middle-aged parents who informed them that the Airbnb was their daughter’s gig to earn money for dance lessons. The couple stood awkwardly at the front door until a sullen teenager came and escorted them to their room. They felt so unwelcome that they rarely came out.
They had other experiences — good and bad — that they shared as we had breakfast together at my kitchen table. They were wonderful, even bringing gifts that included a small piece of the Berlin Wall and a ruler with scenes of Germany.
Now we host people with some regularity, working around our family visits mainly from spring to fall. I’m picky about who we rent to, trying to avoid anyone who would disturb the peace or abuse the space. While we are here when they stay, we don’t always meet in person.
But I tell people up front that if they don’t have good prior reviews, we’re not likely to rent to them. When they don’t, I ask them to tell me about themselves and/or produce a reference. I want to have a sense that they are functioning members of society — who they represent themselves to be.
The way they respond tells me a lot. If they’re forthcoming and go out of their way to give me a feel for the kind of guests they’d be, it’ll probably work out.
Recently a 23-year-old international student with no reviews asked to book. I told him I’d need to know more. “Well I have to start collecting reviews somewhere, right?” he responded. I explained this was our home and for our and our neighbors’ sake, we couldn’t rent to someone whose character wasn’t clear to us. He responded, dripping with belligerence, “So tell me how someone is supposed to get reviews if people won’t even confirm your booking?” No go.
It was similar with a young woman who wanted to come with a girlfriend. Her responses weren’t seeming genuine, so I told her that as it turned out, we wouldn’t be able to host that weekend after all. She let me have it: I had no business interviewing her and wasting her time only to back out before we finalized anything. She said she’d report me. For being … cautions? Good. I was so glad I’d followed my gut.
But overall, and maybe because of this process, it’s been a good experience.
I love that people who live in large cities come away saying they can’t get over the absolute silence at night, or the brightness of the stars.
There are a few we have kept in touch with, including one retired couple from Maryland who came here during the height of the pandemic when they couldn’t go to Greece as they usually do in the summer (he’s a native and has family there) and we were at that time sparingly renting out the studio. They left for other parts of Michigan and then asked to come back for a few more days. We still exchange cards and texts.
It’s a big world, but it seems smaller when you can connect with people through travel. Sharing a little slice of what we get to live every day is the cherry on top.
