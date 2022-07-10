So I am terrible with names.
It’s almost like a psychological condition. I think I’m going to forget a name and I freeze, immediately losing the name even if up to that second I did actually know it.
You can introduce me to someone and maybe I’m focusing on their eyes, or what they just said, or what to say to them, or there’s a fly buzzing around my head, but the name goes in one ear and out the other.
It’s always been a problem at my jobs, though I tried to hide it so no one would know. I hate that this is a problem because I like and value other people and their feelings.
One great thing about working at the Record-Eagle for a lot of years was that they had a big board on the wall that had everyone’s picture, name attached. When I knew I needed to go speak with someone but wasn’t sure of their name, I’d go to the board first. Before taking someone around to make introductions, I’d check the board for a refresher on the names of those who might be in my path that I didn’t know very well.
I have also developed strategies for making introductions to people whose names I don’t recall. First I introduce the person whose name I do know, and kind of leave things hanging so the other one jumps in and volunteers their name before I can, or would if I could remember it. It works most of the time, thankfully.
Still, there are moments.
We have a little business where we do farmer’s markets in the summer, including one in Grand Rapids. Last year, I got to know one customer and his wife there pretty well, and by name. They would stop nearly every week. They even came to visit us at our business while they were here in Traverse City last fall.
We didn’t see them all winter, and then the season started in May. There they were at my booth in Grand Rapids once again.
“Hello, Richard, nice to see you again!” I boomed enthusiastically.
“It’s Michael,” he responded.I was heartsick, and apologized all over the place. If there’s any hint that I might not remember someone’s name, I go out of my way not to say it. In this case, I truly thought of him as Richard at that moment. I haven’t seen him since, and am hoping it’s not because of that stupid mistake.
Being this way makes me relieved when other people don’t remember my name. Being name-o-phobic, I love it when that happens, in fact. It makes me feel better when others have the same problem.
In the meantime, I try to do better — make associations with names of famous people, or identify a trait that will help make a connection to someone’s name.
But if you see me, and I should know your name but don’t say it, it’s not because I don’t care. I’m just playing it safe.
