So I was driving west from Garfield on Front Street one recent Friday morning. I don’t like to make the curve at the Delamar in the left lane and wanted to get in the right while I was still back by the Mutual Service station in anticipation of that, but traffic was bumper to bumper in the right lane and I couldn’t get over so I stayed put.
A few minutes later, a white pickup zoomed up out of nowhere on my right. The driver slowed and gave me the finger through his open window, then accelerated by. I had no idea why. He zipped ahead, braked, cut around another car and changed lanes again after we all veered right on the Parkway at the Delamar.
The thing was, when I got to the light at Union and Grandview to make a left so I could go to the bank, it was red. He was stopped in the lane directly next to me that was going straight and we were both first in line. His window was still down and he turned his head to stare at me with scorn. I opened my passenger window and said to him with genuine bewilderment, “What did I do? I have no idea what I did.”
(This was probably not smart, but I really wanted to know. Still, it’s probably better not to engage. It reminds me of when I was making get out the vote calls on behalf of my candidate before the last presidential election and I reached a man who told me immediately that he hated my guy. I’d had a couple calls like that and I always thanked them and moved on; this time, I felt compelled to say what I’d thought about saying several times before, which was that I really wanted to understand and could he help by explaining what drove his opinion. We had a civil conversation and about 10 minutes later, after he commented sort of wryly, “Even my mother doesn’t agree with me,” said goodbye. The thing was, I was using my cell phone and shortly after, he called back and launched into a raging rant that quickly devolved into what clearly was the point: that I would shut up and listen while he screamed. I was shaken when we hung up and it resulted in two things: 1. I began using a system that masked my personal number when I made those calls and 2. I never asked for enlightenment again.)
Anyway, practically spitting as he talked, the pickup driver said I had been driving too f-ing — the actual word — slow in the left lane and that I had no business being in that lane and that’s what right lanes are for. As the light turned green and he started to pull away, I said, still earnest and a little dazed, “I didn’t realize. Thank you for letting me know.”
I thought I had been moving along with traffic. There had been no sufficient opening that I had seen to get over to the right at the point that I got in his orbit. There had been heavy snow, but by this time the road was just wet, so I wasn’t being overly cautious because of the weather. As it happened, I had a lot on my mind that day, but as I mulled what had transpired, didn’t believe it affected my driving.
After he pulled away, I wondered if he would have second thoughts about how he’d acted. It’s easy to do something nasty in passing, in anonymity, but now that we’d interacted and he’d seen that I didn’t set out to offend him so, would he feel any remorse?
He was around 40, I’m guessing. Did he have a mother? How would he feel about her being treated and talked to like that?
At the bank, I mentioned what had happened to the young teller.
She said, “You know, he doesn’t know what is going on with you. You could have had bald tires and were going slower to be safe; or maybe you had a bad experience in weather conditions like today’s and were being extra cautious. He didn’t know.”
That’s how I view the world, too. I like to believe the best about other people until proven otherwise.
Maybe he should try that too.
