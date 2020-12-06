Now that Thanksgiving 2020 is under our belts, I’m guessing Christmas is going to be Thanksgiving 2020 2.0.
Even if somehow, COVID rates decrease as a result of the state’s current three-week pause and restrictions loosen for our battered bars and restaurants, it’s hard to imagine any health official coming out and telling us to eat, drink and be merry — all together again in enclosed spaces — in just a few weeks.
It’s also difficult to picture that a lot of us —conditioned as so many are to our socially distant way of life — would throw caution to the wind and cut loose, daring the pandemic to just try and ruin Christmas as we know it.
None of us could have foreseen last March when this began that we would all still be cloistered in our homes in December — living in a world where wearing masks in public is the norm and not just limited to a few random people at the airport.
But after all we’ve been through — loss of time with family and friends, not being able to visit loved ones in the hospital, Zoom funerals, kids not in school — we can’t quit now. We just need to get through this one final, agonizing stretch.
In our family, we would easily have had 12 households under one roof for Thanksgiving in a normal year — about 30 people give or take. At Christmas, it can be more.
This Christmas, California family is not coming. Switzerland is not coming. New York remains to be seen, but having witnessed the makeshift morgues set up near her Brooklyn apartment earlier this year, my niece has not been anxious to risk travel home to Michigan in the current circumstances.
What of the others? I’d thought maybe we might quarantine ahead of Christmas so that we could have a traditional gathering, but a few have jobs that take them to stores and offices and can’t do that. No, more likely that, as with Thanksgiving, we will break up into mini gatherings of a couple households each.
I’ve thought about adding a big tent to extend the front of our garage, with sides open. We just bought a new portable firepit exactly for such a scenario. But it’s hard to imagine that working out if there’s a snowstorm, which there very well could be in late December.
My take is we pretend right now that we will wait and see. It would be hard to scrap the idea of some kind of a normal Christmas yet— easier to delay and make the call closer to the day, so we don’t have so long to mourn the loss. Again. Then we do what seems smartest using common sense and following health experts’ recommendations. Anyway, during this pandemic, foregoing one more big family gathering pales in comparison to the losses so many have suffered at its hands.
Whatever we end up doing — and not doing — it will be with the knowledge that there is an end in sight. Vaccines — and spring — are coming.
And even as things can at times seem so bleak right now, both are lights at the end of the tunnel. That gives me hope — at Christmas, and for all of us.
