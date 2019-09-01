In an earlier life, I had a restaurant for about a year.
It was located in a former train depot, in an area where homeless people came to sleep at night. Sometimes I’d see them wrapped in a blanket off to the side in the weeds by an electric meter box. Other times they slept under the building canopy and were still there when I’d arrive in the morning; if they’d gone, I could see someone had slept there.
Almost from the beginning, a man who was homeless or close to it started coming in every day. He’d stop in at lunch to buy a coffee but not any food, so I began offering him a bowl of soup with some fresh bread with his coffee. All on the house.
Eventually, I added grilled cheese. After this went on for a few weeks, I wondered how long I would go on doing this and then decided that he would be my one person to feed.
In exchange for taking money from just about everybody else who came through the door, I would provide lunch to this one guy. It didn’t cost me much, and it was a nice thing to do.
And so it went.
Finally, one day I asked if he’d like something different. We had a great sandwich with special pastrami I ordered from Chicago. I suggested that he might like to try one of those. He said he would.
The next day, I didn’t offer it again, but that’s what he asked for. Same the next.
As this went on, I found myself beginning to feel resentful. It was one thing to provide food I had plenty of and that didn’t cost much like grilled cheese and soup. It was another to give away the most expensive — and special order at that — item on the menu.
I didn’t like that I was feeling that way, though, and thought hard about it: Was I giving him free food because it was good for him, or because it made me feel good to do it?
I decided that if the giving was sincere and genuine, if my motive was purely to feed him something he really liked — not just the most inexpensive options — then I had to change the way I was looking at it.
If that was my intent, then I needed to do it with an open heart. I would happily serve him pastrami when he wanted it, if I had it, because I could, and because he liked it. I realized I should take satisfaction from being able to give him something that left the choice to him — not just what I decided he should have.
I ended up selling the restaurant after one year, and don’t know what happened to him.
But I haven’t forgotten him and what I learned: that when we give, it should be about the recipient — not ourselves.
