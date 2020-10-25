The idea of having a bed and breakfast has always appealed to me.
The idea of strangers sharing my living space? Not so much.
I tried it once at my previous house here, hosting a couple from Germany. Spending a month in the U.S., they were only selecting accommodations in people’s homes so they could get a taste of everyday America.
They were delightful. I took the morning of their departure off and made them breakfast. We talked and laughed and exchanged invitations for future visits. He’d brought gifts and gave me a ruler with pictures of German landmarks and a tiny black rock he said was a piece of the Berlin Wall.
Still, I felt the ideal setup would be for guests to have their own private space, though I ended up selling that house when I relocated downstate for work so it didn’t come up again anyway.
It was hard not having a house at home in Traverse City after that. It took a while, but we were finally able to build one last year. It includes a small private studio above the garage that is ideal for family and friends and also meets our township’s B&B criteria. As summer progressed, treading lightly and taking super precautions, we started hosting singles or couples occasionally for short stays.
The few people we’ve hosted have been wonderful — and so grateful to get out of their houses for a few days. Our most recent guests were Maryland retirees, maybe in their 70s. They normally spend the summer on the Greek island where the husband grew up. This year, with COVID, Greece was off the table.
They’d barely been out of their house in six months, are avid cyclists and chose Michigan because of its outdoor activities potential. They stayed two nights and left to keep reservations in the U.P., but asked to return for several more days on the way back.
They biked to Suttons Bay. They rode between Empire and Glen Arbor. They loved exploring Grand Traverse Commons and cycling on the Old Mission Peninsula. They avidly took in as much as they could given the pandemic. It was inspiring.
We’d talk from six feet apart on the front porch. She texted for advice on places to visit and where they could eat outdoors or carry out food as they were out and about. They shared information on the apartment house in Greece where they stay. I looked it up — it’s beautiful. We’ve been in touch since.
To me, that’s what travel is about: connecting with people. I can’t wait until we can travel again — an island in Greece beckons, among other places.
In the meantime, I have found that I like sharing this little slice of heaven with those who aren’t lucky enough to live here. We’ll continue to, now and then, as long as it seems safe. It will be even better when it’s not against the backdrop of a pandemic.
Then again, what won’t be?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.