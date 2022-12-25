The last two years were pretty awful when it came to traditional holiday celebrations — actually when it came to just about any type of celebration or gathering.
That first year of COVID was particularly heartbreaking. We have four young granddaughters. To not be able to be with them as we were used to, or spend time in person, was the worst — especially since a few of them were too young to really understand why. I wondered if they will grow up thinking that stuff like this always happens, that a pandemic can come along at any time and upend life as you know it.
Nothing like this had ever occurred in my lifetime, but they wouldn’t know that given their few short years on the planet so far. Why wouldn’t they grow up waiting for the other shoe to drop, to believe this was just the way things go — if it happened once, it can happen again?
There were the Christmas Zoom calls. Driveway visits where we’d stand apart and look at each other and mime hugs and kisses. One time the then 3-year-old lunged for her other grandpa’s legs during one of those distanced visits on the lawn and then realized what she’d done because she’d been told and told again that for right now there could be no hugs, no touching, and broke into tears. There was the 5-year-old’s January birthday party in the driveway. Even that felt daring, but at least we pulled it off in spite of the bitter cold.
By summer 2021, things seemed to let up a little bit. Unlike January, we could be comfortably together outdoors. Transmission rates were down. But fall came and it seemed things were backsliding again. By Christmas last year, we felt we could gather, but in smaller groups. Everybody took COVID tests that morning and texted around pictures of the results to each other — a quaint new holiday ritual. Still, things felt a little better, more hopeful.
Now here we are in 2022. COVID is still with us. Two members of my family just had it, though theirs ran the course of what we’ve been hearing happens a lot lately — a couple bad days, then back to normal in a week or two.
But we feel we are able to celebrate as a family again — and so, today, we will be, barring any positive symptoms or test results.
We took gathering together for granted before COVID. Of course we could go anywhere and be around others without a second thought for our health beyond that hacking runny-nosed person in the next cubicle or the person on the airplane with the incessant cough. The masked people you’d see once in a while in airports? They were the oddballs. Eccentric. Now not so much.
But we celebrated Christmas, birthdays, weddings, the 4th of July — just because — and never gave it a second thought. No more. I’ve come to realize how precious it all is. And on this Christmas, being together for those who can do that is truly the greatest gift of all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.