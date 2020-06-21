While I was born and grew up in the Detroit area, Traverse City has been home for a couple of decades.
I had to leave for job reasons about seven years ago, taking a full-time position in metro Detroit. When COVID came, I worked two weeks from my apartment there before realizing that on Zoom, I could be in Anywhere, U.S.A. I packed up and came to our home in Traverse City, where I’ve been since the end of March.
All along — and especially since having to leave — I’ve felt that people who are lucky enough to live here shouldn’t be begrudging about it. When locals complained about National Cherry Festival throngs or summer traffic, it seemed to me a small price for enjoying relatively uncrowded spaces most of the year. Working in metro Detroit, I’ve sat many a long rush hour stuck in traffic on a freeway, fervently wishing to be in a Grandview Parkway backup after the July 4 fireworks instead.
And while some companies and individuals here don’t rely on tourism dollars directly to survive financially, many of the people who are their customers do. Even as it diversifies, the economy here — the restaurants, the hotels, gift shops, grocery stores, their suppliers and vendors — depends on visitors.
So it was a little disappointing to detect an “us and them” tone emerge in response to news reports and social media posts about people from downstate heading here in a pandemic. I noticed it more after Memorial Day weekend.
I went to the grocery store a few days after and was surprised to see that, unlike previous visits, many shoppers weren’t wearing masks. And that’s still the case. I asked the checkout clerk about it at the time and she said it had been especially notable over the holiday weekend, when a lot of visitors who were in town weren’t wearing masks in the store. It upsets her, because she has to be there. She said wearing a mask is a matter of consideration to her and others in the building.
I’d also been doing some reporting for my job and talked to some wineries who were able to open May 22 when restrictions lifted in certain areas of northern Michigan. One on the Old Mission Peninsula said many Memorial Day weekend visitors responded to being greeted by masked winery staff with an eyeroll and “My God, another one with the masks.”
A winery owner in the U.P. had guests refuse to wear masks when they entered the tasting room. While she was doing tastings outdoors, she was allowing people to go inside to use restrooms or shop — if they wore a mask. She’s a retired nurse and her 93-year-old father lives with her.
“I would tell people about this and say that I need to keep him safe — this isn’t about you,” she said. “This is about community.”
Her words sum it up.
When visitors come north, shouldn’t they be welcomed with the same hospitality and kindness we expect when we Michiganders descend by the droves on Florida in normal years during spring break? Those who are lucky enough to live in God’s country should be willing to share; when the rush is over, they get to stay.
And those who visit should be thoughtful — as should anyone who’s a tourist in someone else’s town. So if it’s during a pandemic, and the rules call for self-quarantining upon arrival as they did earlier on, or wearing a mask in certain circumstances as they do now, why not just do it?
This is about community — every one of us trying to survive in the best way we can, together.
