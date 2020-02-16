So my mom had quadruple bypass surgery several weeks ago.
It’s one of those times that you panic. When people are older, you can’t help but be concerned. Is this it? But you don’t feel that this is it. You feel she could go on for a very long time. You tell yourself she will be alright.
So the family gathers at the hospital to wait and watch. Finally, the surgeon comes and says that everything went well and she’s in recovery. Still, you worry and wait and hope. And sure enough, she gets to the point that she can come home — well, in this case, not to her home, but to ours because theirs is in the middle of nowhere and we all agree she shouldn’t be that far from the hospital.
I was there for the first week and have had to come back downstate to work since. Meanwhile, my dad, husband and other family members are with her as she gets a little better every day.
But it makes me stop and appreciate how lucky we are in our family to still have both of our parents when so many people our age don’t. They both work. She writes. He’s out doing business, every day.
I think it keeps them young. They’re active and always game to go, whether it’s downstate for a granddaughter’s birthday, to California to visit a granddaughter or to hop on a plane to France for a family wedding.
Before she had this surgery, my mom took me aside and said she had written down all her wishes for a funeral and some other things. She wanted me to have them but she didn’t want me to read them unless I had to. Her idea was to give me the password to find it on her computer. Well, the likelihood of me remembering the password for her computer is the same as the likelihood of me remembering any of the passwords I need to get by in life on a daily basis — not good. So I told her to email them to me and I wouldn’t read them unless I had to. She did and I haven’t.
I also told her she was going to survive the heart surgery.
“I’d like to see you around for another 10 years,” I said.
“Only 10?” she replied.
“Ok, 14,” I answered.
During the week we had together, we reached a milestone where she was moving about under her own steam. During her first foray to the bathroom by herself, I was nervously hovering, only to hear her shriek, “Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy.” Was she having a heart attack? No she’d just opened her email and discovered an invitation to speak at a writer’s event later this year.
It couldn’t have come at a better time. It gave her something new to look forward to — Mackinac Island in August. What could be better than that?
How about Mackinac Island 14 years from now?
