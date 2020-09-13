The past six months have at times felt like starvation when it comes to spending normal time with grandchildren. My son and daughter each have two little girls ranging in age from 7 to 3.
Of course, nothing has been normal during the pandemic. Certain things — having family members in a nursing home you can’t visit, or someone in the hospital with severely limited family access, or being unable to hold a proper funeral for somebody you love — seem especially cruel.
And as someone pointed out, many grandparents live thousands of miles from their grandchildren and are lucky if they get to see them even once a year in good times.
But we don’t. And one way or another, we were seeing them pretty regularly. Until COVID-19.
As summer progressed, we went from spring driveway and porch visits to a few actual get-togethers with hugs when it seemed safe. But it was a bonanza when we managed separate stays with each family to close out the last week of summer.
It started with me fetching my son’s 4- and 7-year-old to stay for a few days ahead of their parents’ arrival. Showing there is an upside to hoarding, I still have all of my daughter’s Barbies and play kitchen and dollhouse supplies and in short order the living room was covered with every single piece.
Recalling a meltdown that left the 4-year-old falling asleep at bedtime on the floor at the top of the stairs the last time we had them, I was wondering about a repeat. The worst it got was when I tried to put sunscreen on her and she persisted in running away, saying, “My body, my choice.” I told her my choice was sunscreen or no beach that day. Sunscreen prevailed.
My son and his wife arrived and we had a few normal days of just being together. After they left, my daughter’s family came. The older cousins constantly ask when they can be together again, but with school starting — such as it is — their parents felt it best to have separate visits for now.
My daughter’s youngest was turning 3 on Friday, to be celebrated by all of four adults and her 5-year-old sister. To make it more special, I picked up helium balloons and prizes so we could have games.
Two of the prizes were fish and a flying dinosaur that go in water to grow to much huger sizes. We filled a bowl and dropped them in. Nothing. Then we noticed the package said it could take up to two weeks.
The next day, my husband was making barbecue sauce, which the 5-year-old dramatically stated stunk to high heaven. Repeatedly. So I opened windows and turned on the ceiling fan, only to hear womp, womp, womp and see three balloons going around in circles, their ribbons tightly wound around the motor in the cathedral ceiling.
And with all of the girls, it’s the same routine: Chocolate milk with cartoons in the morning, special sandwiches that they think only I can make for lunch, ice cream, nature walks, baking when there’s time, drawing pictures to go on our refrigerator, movie nights with popcorn in a mountain of blankets on the floor and me reading them the same set of books at bedtime, including “The Gas We Pass,” which is exactly about what the title implies.
As I write this, it’s Labor Day. They’ve all gone. The house is quiet. Toys are put away. One stepladder and a fishing rod to unloosen the ribbons later, the ceiling fan is functional. The pterodactyl and fish are still here, getting bigger and gnarlier by the day. I picture a growth spurt after which they will emerge from their water and murder us in our beds.
As is always the case when the girls leave, I feel like a cat who’s lost her kittens.
I miss waking up to a 3-year-old standing at our bedroom door, holding what appears to be all of her earthly possessions (blanket, stuffed animals, doll), wanting to be carried downstairs and snuggled on the couch.
The 5-year-old recently told me, “I know it’s a long, long time away, but when you go to heaven, I’ll draw pictures of you.”
I hope she’ll put them on her refrigerator. In the meantime, I long for whatever normal is next so that families being together — all together — without concern that someone’s health may be put at risk, is just the way it is again.
